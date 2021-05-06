It wasn’t easy, but the Douglas Eagles punched their ticket to the Area softball finals Wednesday night, and with it, assured themselves of a trip to next week’s Regional round as well.
The Eagles opened up a 6-1 lead, then held off a furious Boaz rally to hang on for a 6-5 win in loser-out play Wednesday afternoon at Douglas High School.
The Eagles opened the scoring with an RBI double from MacKinley Portillo in the first, then made it 2-0 on an error with two outs in the bottom of the third.
The Eagles then looked to make it a rout in the fourth, getting an RBI groundout from MacKenzie Fredrick and an RBI single from Lexi Maples that made it 4-0.
Boaz was able to answer in the top of the fifth with a run to get back within three on a Harley Wyatt ground out, but Douglas responded with two more in the bottom of the fifth, on back-to-back homers from Portillo and Chloe Green to stretch the lead to 6-1.
Then it was Boaz’s turn to use the long ball, with Emmorie Burke collecting an RBI on a sac fly that was followed by Jazira Roberts connecting for a solo blast to make it 6-3 heading to the seventh.
In their last at-bat, the Pirates charged with two outs. With two on, Sydney Noles singled to right to cut the lead down to two, and then an error brought home another run to make it 6-5, bringing the tying run to the plate. But Portillo was able to induce a pop-out to first, sending the Eagles through to the championship series.
Portillo tossed all seven innings, giving up three earned runs and fanning eight, while Boaz’s Maggie Patterson also tossed a complete game, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven.
Douglas will now get another shot at Sardis in the finals, after the Lions topped them in the second round on Monday by a 7-1 final. The championship round is slated to start today at 4 p.m., with a Sardis win clinching the title, and a Douglas win bringing about a winner-take-all game scheduled for immediately after Game 1.
Boaz ends its season with a mark of 8-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.