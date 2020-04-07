A murder investigation is underway in Marshall County after deputies discovered a body Monday evening, April 6.
According to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, the body was found near Asbury Road in a partially dug grave.
No information regarding the victim’s identity or cause of death has been released at this time.
Check back with The Reporter for updates as more information becomes available.
