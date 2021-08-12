Albertville Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping a child and assaulting the child’s mother early Wednesday morning.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Albertville Police responded to the 1100 block of Horton Road in response to a kidnapping call at about 4:36 a.m. Wednesday.
Responding officers determined Armando Garcia Morales, of Albertville, had forced his way into the home, physically assaulted the unnamed female victim and took her 11-month-old child from the home. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical treatment, Smith said.
The victim and Morales had a previous relationship and had a child together. However, the child taken from the home was not Morales’.
While officers were at the scene, Morales called the victim on a cell phone. Officers spoke with Morales who told officers where the baby could be found. The victim accompanied officers and located the baby safely.
Later Wednesday, the victim was traveling to a relative’s home in DeKalb County for safety and while in route, Morales located the victim and used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to make it safely to the relative’s home.
Smith said APD had responded to domestic violence calls involving Morales during 2020, but declined to give further details.
After Albertville Police issued a public plea for help finding Morales, several posts were made by “Armando Garciamorales” in response to the police.
“How the heck can you kidnap your own daughter,” read one post in part. “I did not know going somewhere with your daughter and the baby moms get mad ... at you and call police and y’all believe everything they tell y’all.”
Morales also commented the victim “called the cops cause she wants me out of their life so she can be with her lover.” Others posted comments agreeing it is easy to make false reports to police.
Police invited Morales to turn himself in or call police to give his side of the story in a reply on Facebook. As of Thursday morning, Morales had not, according to Smith.
In response to several comments on social media, APD officials posted, “Lesson time: A report is made, then it’s determined whether or not there is enough probable cause to make an arrest or issue a warrant. Innocence or guilt is late proven through the court system. Not on social media. The more you know …”
Warrants were issued for Morales’ arrest.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
