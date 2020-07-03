The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association kicks off its fourth season on Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m. in the conference room of Sand Mountain Toyota in Albertville.
The dealership’s conference room is the site of all the association’s meetings for the 2020 high school football season.
“We’re looking to add new members,” Gregg Lee, who serves as the association’s booking agent, said. “We welcome anybody with an interest in officiating high school football.”
Persons interested in joining should contact GSMFOA president Eric Scott at ericscott1978@yahoo.com or Lee at glee@albertk12.org or attend Tuesday’s meeting.
GSMFOA had 70 members last year. The association teaches at every meeting, so new officials are going to receive training.
“We offer a flexible schedule,” Scott said. “You can work your own schedule. If you want to take a night off, you just sign out.
“Junior high and junior varsity games are on Mondays and Tuesdays. Varsity games are on Fridays, except for a few Thursday and Saturday night games the first couple weeks of the season.”
The Greater Sand Mountain Football Officials Association has contracts with Albertville, Boaz, Asbury, Crossville, DAR, Douglas, Fyffe, Guntersville, North Sand Mountain, Oneonta, Pisgah, Sardis, Woodville, Locust Fork and Cornerstone Christian.
The association’s full slate of officers is:
Scott, president
Michael Franklin, vice president
Lee, booking agent
Brien Phillips, treasurer
Mikey Floyd, recording secretary
Bill Cole and Jeff Day, at-large board members
Scott, who enters his 20th season as a football official, was selected the AHSAA’s Northeast District official of the year for the 2019 season.
Other meeting dates for the 2020 season are Sunday, July 19; Tuesday, July 28; Sunday, Aug. 9; Tuesday, Aug. 18; Sunday, Aug. 30; Wednesday, Sept. 9; Sunday, Sept. 20; Wednesday, Sept. 30; Sunday, Oct. 11; Wednesday, Oct. 21; and Sunday, Nov. 1.
The Sunday meetings will feature new officials training at 3 p.m., with veterans starting at 4.
For the Tuesday and Wednesday meetings, new officials training will be at 5 p.m. and veterans will join them at 6.
