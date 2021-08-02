The Sand Mountain region saw two teams appear in the first batch of Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings, with one of those teams checking in at No. 1 in their respective class.
The Fyffe Red Devils topped the 3A rankings to open the season after a 15-0 run to the 3A title a year ago. The Devils received 21 out of a possible 23 first-place votes to take the top spot over Piedmont. Fyffe will open its season on the road against Isabella on August 20.
The other team from the region to be ranked in the opening polls of the season was Guntersville in 5A. After going 10-1 a season ago, the Wildcats return seven starters on both sides of the ball and checked in at No. 5 in the preseason poll. The Wildcats will open their season on August 19 with a trip to Montgomery for the Kickoff Classic game in the Cramton Bowl against defending 4A champion Handley, who checked in at No. 2 in the 4A poll.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings were voted on by sports writers from across the state.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 14-0; 276
2. Hoover; 11-2; 191
3. Auburn; 11-2; 188
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 171
5. Central-Phenix City; 8-5; 140
6. Theodore; 10-2; 112
7. Daphne; 10-2; 77
8. Austin; 8-3; 58
9. James Clemens; 8-3; 45
10. Enterprise; 7-4; 36
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (7-5) 17.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pinson Valley (21); 12-2; 268
2. Spanish Fort; 11-4; 207
3. Clay-Chalkville (2); 11-2; 192
4. Opelika; 9-3; 140
5. Briarwood; 9-3; 139
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-3; 102
7. McGill-Toolen; 7-3; 91
8. Mountain Brook; 11-2; 57
9. Eufaula; 9-3; 41
10. Oxford; 11-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Hartselle (7-4) 20, Helena (7-5) 10, Saraland (11-3) 9, Carver-Montgomery (7-4) 6, Homewood (7-5) 3, Pelham (8-3) 2, Fort Payne (7-4) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. St. Paul's (23); 15-0; 276
2. Faith-Mobile; 11-2; 182
3. Pleasant Grove; 11-3; 161
4. Pike Road; 11-1; 152
5. Guntersville; 10-1; 133
6. Central-Clay Co.; 11-2; 102
7. Leeds; 9-3; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 8-5; 82
9. Alexandria; 11-2; 31
10. Russellville; 10-3; 28
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (7-4) 25, Tallassee (3-7) 22, Center Point (7-4) 12, East Limestone (6-4) 4, Fairview (10-2) 1, Sylacauga (7-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (16); 13-2; 246
2. Handley (7); 12-1; 203
3. Madison Aca.; 10-1; 196
4. American Chr.; 13-1; 157
5. Williamson; 7-4; 122
6. Jacksonville; 7-4; 68
7. West Limestone; 11-2; 66
8. Mobile Chr.; 9-2; 60
9. Vigor; 5-5; 58
10. Etowah; 9-4; 48
Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-5) 18, St. James (7-4) 16, Anniston (4-7) 13, Montevallo (6-5) 13, Deshler (6-5) 11, Madison Co. (8-3) 7, Bibb Co. (10-3) 6, Brooks (6-5) 2, Good Hope (10-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 15-0; 270
2. Piedmont (2); 12-2; 206
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 12-2; 177
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 6-5; 121
5. Montgomery Aca.; 13-1; 118
6. Slocomb; 10-2; 81
7. Plainview; 10-2; 80
8. Ohatchee; 11-2; 68
9. Flomaton; 8-3; 58
10. Opp; 8-4; 55
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (8-3) 28, Thomasville (10-2) 20, Reeltown (5-5) 12, Dadeville (6-4) 5, T.R. Miller (9-3) 5, Daleville (1-9) 3, Oakman (7-4) 2, Excel (2-8) 1, Southside-Selma (6-5) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 13-2; 255
2. Lanett (6); 10-3; 223
3. Abbeville; 12-2; 169
4. Clarke Co.; 8-3; 158
5. North Sand Mountain; 11-2; 131
6. Geneva Co.; 8-4; 105
7. Spring Garden; 12-2; 74
8. Elba; 6-4; 62
9. Westbrook Chr.; 10-2; 53
10. Falkville; 8-3; 43
Others receiving votes: Red Bay (9-2) 33, West End-Walnut Grove (4-6) 3, B.B. Comer (9-2) 1, J.U. Blacksher (3-7) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (19); 13-1; 261
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-3; 192
3. Pickens Co. (1); 11-4; 186
4. Linden (1); 14-0; 162
5. Maplesville (1); 10-2; 143
6. Decatur Heritage; 9-3; 130
7. Millry; 8-3; 86
8. McKenzie; 8-3; 52
9. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 38
10. Loachapoka; 5-6; 33
Others receiving votes: Berry (11-2) 23, Florala (8-3) 4, Winterboro (9-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); 2020 W-L; Pts
1. Pike Liberal Arts (23); 10-2; 276
2. Glenwood; 10-1; 198
3. Escambia Aca.; 10-2; 186
4. Autauga Aca.; 2-7; 160
5. Chambers Aca.; 12-1; 141
6. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 111
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-7; 86
8. Macon-East; 8-5; 66
9. Patrician; 8-2; 42
10. Morgan Aca.; 8-3; 27
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Chr. (10-3) 8, Sparta (6-4) 8, Abbeville Chr. (10-3) 1, Monroe Aca. (6-5) 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.