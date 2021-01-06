Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many new businesses and restaurants opened new locations or unveiled upgraded facilities during 2020.
Among them were:
• Josh Bright Productions held a ribbon cutting at his state-of-the-art recording studio in February. The business, located at 1321 Wagner Drive, Suite 400, in Boaz, is a one-of-a-kind facility in Marshall County. Owner Josh Bright has worked with many musicians, including Big & Rich, Uncle Kracker, T-Pain and Dierks Bentley.
• Liberty Bank opened a new office in Geraldine in March. The new building sits just off Alabama 75 beside the original Liberty Bank building.
• The Lion’s Den restaurant reopened in Sardis City in June. The Sardis City restaurant staple closed in 2019, but new owners Brian and Kelly Somers, along with their son, Andrew, reopened the restaurant serving hearty meals with their own flavors.
• Southern Barbeque Company opened in its new location in Boaz in June at 1014 Butler Ave., just off U.S. 431. Owners Steven and Susan Cole said their home-style barbecue restaurant is “a blessing for the Lord to allow us to do this.” The couple started their first restaurant in Attalla more than two years ago.
• Buck’s Pocket State Park reopened its campground and unveiled a new off-road vehicle trail in June. The park includes acreage in DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties. The updated campground features 23 RV campsites with water, Wi-Fi, and 20-, 30-, and 50-amp power service, and oversized concrete pads to provide easy access to each campsite. Many of the new campsites feature sewer hookups, new grills, fire rings and picnic tables. The ORV trail meanders six miles through the park.
• Yonah Axe Throwing opened its location at 201 Elizabeth St., in Boaz, in October. The business boasts 16 lanes to throw axes, food and offers party packages. Owners Philip and Debbie Windsor, Rob Quatro and Jack Shappee say the venue is family-friendly and offers a unique way to relax and have fun.
• Elite Fitness 256 got new owners and upgrades, cutting the ribbon on its location in October. Owners Lee Hughes and his wife, Shani, had been regulars at the cross-training gym for years before deciding to buy the business. The gym is located at 110 S. Main St., in downtown Boaz.
• The Box Truck Boutique moved into a new location in downtown Boaz in October. Co-owners Staci McDowell said I the new, permanent location will carry designer clothes, handmade jewelry and home décor. The former location on U.S. 431 will serve as a warehouse and pickup site for online purchases.
• Graceworks Thrift Store, U.S. 431, Guntersville, opened in November. The shop offers clothing, furniture, baby items and housewares. All funds raised go to charitable works. Eventually, the shopping plaza will include a coffee house and non-traditional worship space, with meeting rooms for recovery groups.
• Shanghai Express opened in Boaz in the former Momma Goldberg’s Deli location on U.S. Highway 431. The restaurant, which specializes in Asian cuisine, has a location in Gadsden with several others across the state.
• Tre Regazzi’s Italian Café opened its doors in December in Boaz. The restaurant, located across from the Boaz 9 Cinema, is the flagship location for the franchise. The menu features Chicago- and New York-style pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, salads and desserts.
• The Albertville Museum reopened in a new location at Alabama 75 and Main Street in downtown Albertville, in the old Jewel Box building in December. Museum Board President Danny Maltbie said the new location includes many new exhibits, such as the history of the local Boy Scout troops in the city, a Smitty Greer baseball booth and a table and chair set from the old Marshall Drug Company.
