Brandon Lyles is returning home to lead a program he played for and served as an assistant coach.
On Thursday, the Marshall County Board of Education approved Douglas Principal Patrick Smith’s recommendation of Lyles as the school’s new head football coach. Lyles succeeds Jamison Wadley, who resigned after one season.
Lyles spent the last four years at Albertville, working as defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. Prior to his stop at AHS, he served as defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Douglas.
Lyles becomes Douglas’ fifth head coach since Brian Knapp coached from 2008-15. He follows Brad Pounds (2016), Bubba Jennings (2017-18) and Wadley.
The MCBOE hired Don Simmons in June 2019, but he resigned before ever coaching a game.
This is Lyles’ first role as a head football coach.
“We are super excited to bring Coach Lyles back home to Douglas,” Smith said. “Obviously, the primary goal was to bring someone in who could provide stability for our program. Coach Lyles is a Douglas graduate and former Eagle football player and coach. He loves the school.
“His wife, Haley, is a DHS graduate and a long-time DHS teacher. His children attend school at Douglas. It was very apparent to us that he is totally invested in building the program for a long time to come. It also doesn’t hurt that Coach Lyles is an outstanding football coach who has trained under some great football coaches.”
Smith said one of the things he found remarkable was the number of people who reached out to him when Lyles’ hiring was announced.
“Coach Lyles is extremely well liked and respected in the Douglas community, so obviously my Douglas friends were extremely excited, but I had many of my Albertville friends reach out to me as well to tell me what a great person we were bringing on board and how much he will be missed,” Smith said.
“I think that is a great testament to the kinds of relationships that Coach Lyles has built in his career at both Douglas and Albertville.”
Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell and Lyles were teammates at Douglas. They were members of the Eagles’ last state playoff team in 1998.
“I’ve known Brandon pretty much my entire life,” Mitchell said. “Our two families are intertwined.
“We are going to miss him. He has done a tremendous job with our defense these last few years. Last year’s turnover takeaway number was huge. The Aggies wish him nothing but the best.”
Read more coverage of Lyles’ hiring in an upcoming edition of The Reporter.
