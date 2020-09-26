The 79th Backyard Brawl secured its place in the rivalry’s history of classic games.
Albertville scored 15 fourth-quarter points, tying Boaz 21-21 to force overtime. It took two extra periods to decide a winner, with the Aggies grabbing a 34-33 victory in The Reporter Game of the Week sponsored by MUB. It’s the first double overtime game in series history.
It was the first win of the season for AHS, which posted its eighth consecutive triumph in the rivalry. The Aggies (1-4) lead the series 56-22-1.
“It took a team effort,” Albertville senior quarterback Ben Allen said. “It wasn’t just any one player. The coaches to the defense … they made the stops when it mattered. Really, they’re the player of the game to me.”
Allen finished 30-of-47 passing for 343 yards and one TD. He rushed 15 times for 69 yards and two scores.
Both of the Pirates’ losses have occurred in overtime. The setback ended Boaz’s three-game winning streak. BHS is 4-2 overall.
Boaz’s Gerardo Baeza was just short on a 46-yard field goal with 43.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Aggies took over and gained one first down before Eli Jacobs’ interception sent the contest to overtime.
Albertville won the toss and chose defense, putting Boaz on offense. The Pirates lost a yard on their first two plays, and Albertville’s Carter Cornelius broke up Carter Lambert’s third-and-goal pass.
On fourth-and-goal, Lambert delivered a strike across the middle to Mason Alexander for an 11-yard touchdown, giving BHS a 27-21 advantage. After an offsides penalty against them, the Aggies partially blocked the point-after.
Ben Allen passed to Givenchy Dorival for 8 yards on Albertville’s first play. On third-and-goal from the 2, Allen ran between the tackles for a TD, tying it 27-27. The Aggies missed the PAT, forcing a second overtime.
Albertville didn’t waste any time in finding the end zone, as Allen rushed 10 yards on first-and-goal. Alex Mateo nailed the extra point, giving AHS a 34-27 advantage.
“They said they were going to give it to me, and I told them I was going to put it in,” Allen said.
Boaz took over and put the game in the hands of Kadin Bennefield, who gained 5 and 3 yards on the first couple of snaps. The Aggies dropped him for a yard loss on third-and-goal.
The Pirates handed it to Bennefield one more time, and the senior fought his way into the end zone from the 3, trimming it 34-33. Boaz chose to go for two points, and the middle of Albertville’s defense stopped Bennefield, who rushed 30 times for 141 yards on the night.
Boaz opened the scoring on Lambert’s 13-yard TD pass to a wide-open Cole Bowling with 3:07 left in the first quarter. Baeza kicked the PAT.
Bennefield’s 2-yard scoring run completed an eight-play, 54-yard drive for the Pirates. Baeza kicked it to 14-0 with 9:56 remaining in the second period.
The Aggies answered with their first scoring drive, an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Isaac Henderson’s 2-yard run at the 5:58 mark. AHS missed the point-after.
Trevor Helton’s interception set up the Pirates’ only scoring drive of the second half. They dashed 87 yards in eight plays, including a 23-yard run by Bennefield. Lambert threw a 25-yard TD pass to Gavin Smart, who snagged it after an Aggie defender deflected it.
Baeza’s extra point gave Boaz 21-6 margin with 39.9 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Albertville marched 82 and 85 yards for its fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Allen ended the 82-yard drive with a 30-yard TD pass to Dorival, who made a juggling catch in the end zone with 7:15 left in regulation. Mateo’s extra point shaved it to 21-13.
Allen completed 6-of-7 passes on Albertville’s game-tying drive. His 14-yard completion to Henderson gave the Aggies a first-and-goal at the 1. Henderson scored on a 1-yard run with 1:58 to play, trimming it to 21-19.
Allen rifled a pass to Andy Howard, a freshman, in the middle of the end zone for two points, tying it 21-21.
“He’s young but he’s going to be something special,” Allen said of Howard. “He played so hard tonight. He caught everything. I knew from looking at that defense that I was probably going to go to him.”
Zion Davis paced AHS with nine catches for 97 yards. Dorival had six receptions for 79 yards while Howard caught five for 67.
Lambert completed 8-of-16 passes for 121 yards and three scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.