It sounds hard to believe, but after this Friday night, many teams across the state and even here locally will be halfway done with their regular season schedule.
With two weeks of Region play in the books and a third on the way, the playoff picture is also starting to take shape, with key games that will determine potential playoff seeding on the books.
This week sees a light schedule in the Sand Mountain area, with just six games that have been spread across two days, while a pair of teams take their mid-season Bye week. Area teams went 4-6 a week ago, and of the six games this week, four of them will be played on their home turf.
Albertville at Grissom, 7 p.m. Thursday
New Albertville head coach Chip English returns to face his old team with each squad looking to get things back on track after some tough early-season defeats.
The Aggies continue to show improvement with each week, holding a tough Florence offense to 126 yards and seven points in the first half last week before the size of the Falcons wore the Aggies down in the second half. The offense also continues to make strides with sophomore quarterback Andy Howard getting more comfortable by the week. Over the last two games, Howard has gone 24 of 38 for 363 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding 70 rushing yards.
Grissom has struggled in its first four games without English at the helm, sitting at 1-3 and scoring just six points in those three losses, including a 46-0 drubbing at the hands of Sparkman last week. Their lone win came back in Week 2 over Lee, 33-22.
The two schools have met 15 times dating back to 1982, with Grissom taking last season’s meeting in Albertville 55-0. Thursday’s game can be heard locally on 107.5 FM.
Brindlee Mountain at No. 1 Fyffe, 7 p.m. Thursday
The Red Devils come in with their 48-game winning streak still in tact after holding off Sylvania last week, 16-13, in a game that went down to the final play before Owen Blackwell played hero and intercepted a pass to preserve the win and the winning streak. In that game, Fyffe was outgained 360 to 226, but held the Rams to just 49 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
Brindlee Mountain comes in hoping to snap one of the state’s longest active losing streaks, having dropped their last 37 games, sitting at 0-3 this season. The Lions returned to the field last week after COVID problems forced them to sit out two games earlier this season, and were downed by Collinsville, 44-6.
The Red Devils lead the all-time series between the two schools, 3-0, and have averaged over 62 points per game in those three wins. Thursday’s game can be heard on 92.7 FM of Arab.
Guntersville at Douglas, 7 p.m. Friday
A key Region showdown for both teams as Guntersville looks to continue its undefeated start to Region play, while Douglas hopes to get back on track and solidify its playoff push.
After a slow start to the season offensively, Guntersville has found its stride over the past two games, scoring 34 against Fairview, then 58 last week against Crossville. Logan Pate has led the charge during that run, with the senior running back finding the end zone six times over the past two games.
Douglas is looking to rebound after seeing their three-game winning streak halted last week at the hands of Fairview, falling by a final of 42-19, but found momentum late with 19 unanswered points down the stretch, including a pair of scores to standout wide receiver Raygen Edmondson.
Guntersville has dominated the rivalry between the two Marshall County foes, leading the all-time series 16-3, including a 50-0 victory last season. The game can be heard locally on 95.9 FM of Guntersville.
Boaz at Sardis, 7 p.m. Friday
A showdown between neighboring rivals who are heading in opposite directions early in the season.
The Pirates come in at 3-1 and 2-0 in Region play, and have showcased a balanced offense that has beaten opponents through the air and on the ground. Through four games Boaz has totaled 1095 rushing yards and has averaged seven yards per carry while finding the end zone 14 times. The quarterback duo of Carter Lambert and Tyler Pierce has combined for 606 yards and nine touchdowns. Boaz romped past West Point last week, 49-7.
Nearby Sardis would love nothing more than to get its first win against the Pirates, and come in at 0-3 on the young season. The Lions have struggled to find their offense over the past two games, getting outscored 66-8 over the last two weeks, including a 39-0 blanking at Geraldine last week.
This will be the 69th all-time meeting between the two rivals, with the Pirates holding a commanding 41-23-4 edge in the series, including a 38-0 win last season in Boaz. The game can be heard locally on 93.5 FM.
Geraldine at No. 4 Plainview, 7 p.m. Friday
What might be the game of the week on paper, the Bulldogs head to nearby rival Plainview for a key 3A Region 7 showdown with the winner taking the inside track for one of the top-two seeds in the playoffs.
Geraldine comes in at 2-1 on the season and has found its stride over the past two games, totaling 629 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores over the past two games, while outscoring its opponents 99-6 in that span. Quarterback Jaxon Colvin has led the way with 208 yards in the span while adding 192 passing yards and three scores.
Plainview enters equally strong on offense, scoring 54 points in back-to-back games and totaling 136 in its three games. The Bears rolled over Asbury last week, 54-6, racking up 460 yards, including 395 on the ground.
Plainview holds the edge in the all-time series between the DeKalb County rivals, 27-17-2, including pulling out a 30-16 win last season.
Gaston at West End, 7 p.m. Friday
A tough early schedule has put the Patriots in a 1-3 hole, but they hope to get back on track against a Gaston team searching for its first win of the season.
The Patriots are coming off a loss to Cleveland last week, but had a strong passing game that totaled over 240 yards through the air, with Thad Pearce making 11 catches for two scores in the loss.
Gaston comes in struggling on defense, giving up 33 points or more in each of its four losses, while scoring just 31 points on the season so far.
This is the 42nd all-time game between the programs, with West End holding a 25-16-1 advantage, including a 55-20 victory in Gaston a season ago.
OFF: Crossville, Asbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.