This article is a faith/opinion column.
Out of the ten lepers whom Jesus cleansed that day, only one ran back to Him in gratitude. It is human nature to cry out to the Lord when life is a struggle, but sadly it is also seemingly intuitive for us to forget how He answered when we called.
The children of Israel had come to the point of promise ... again. They had been sentenced to forty years in the wilderness due to their unbelief and had finally reached the season of change. It is no wonder that a warning was handed to them through Moses before they were completely ready to enter their new season. The Lord knows how forgetful we are!
I encourage you to read Deuteronomy 8 and recognize that it is written for you and me, as well. The people of Israel had been living in complete and total dependence on the Lord’s guidance and provision for forty years. He fed them daily. He guided them with physical manifestations of His Presence. The time had come, however, in which blessings would be surrounding them. They were entering a land that drank in the rain from the heavens, a land that the Lord had searched out for them and cared for Himself.
How quickly would a beautiful landscape and a full stomach cause them to forget the Lord?
We sometimes read and are taken aback at how quickly their memory faded of His hand at work for them. Perhaps our memory needs a little help, also, as we quickly forget that we are guilty of the same offense. Maybe this is why David penned this beautiful reminder:
“Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all that is within me, bless His holy Name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.”
Maybe it would be a practical decision to set a daily reminder on my phone and stick up notes on my bathroom mirror to remind me each morning to be grateful. Lord, I am so grateful!
Deuteronomy 8, Deuteronomy 11:11-12, Ezekiel 20:6, Psalm 106:21, Luke 17:11-19, Psalm 103:1-2
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
