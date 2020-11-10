Obituaries for Nov. 11, 2020

Donnie Colvin
Crossville
Donnie Colvin, 75, of Crossville, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
Friends may visit at Crossville First Baptist Church Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a private family graveside service following. Rev. Mark Milwee and Rev. Pete Chadwick will be officiating. Her grandsons will be pallbearers. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Colvin was survived by her husband, Mike Colvin; children, Casey Frederick (Chris), Cristy West (Matt), Carla Luther (Gary), and Clint Colvin (Asha); grandchildren, J.C. Frederick (Madison), Cole Frederick, Tyler Frederick, Liz Frederick, Zach West (Kassie), Jackson Munroe, Madeline Harper (Andrew), Miranda Munroe, Sawyer West, Iva Luther, Jay Luther, Tom Luther, Abe Luther, Caleb Colvin, Claire Colvin, Charlotte Colvin, and Cela Colvin; brother, Thomas Barksdale (Martha); sister, June Davis; sister-in-law, Donna Milwee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Nell Hampton Dixon
Albertville
Nell Hampton Dixon, 86, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Barfield Health Care.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Mt. Olive Bible Based Fellowship Church, Cullman, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Rev. Terry Pace and Rev. Chris Kitchens officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. Charles Dixon; three daughters, Yvonne (Russell) Golden, Wilma “Skeeter” (Keith) Smith, and Vickie (Bill) Pruett; a son, Edwin (LaQuita) Dixon; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nan Buchanan; and a host of extended family, friends and church family.
Loyal Byron “Buck” Walker
Boaz
Loyal Byron “Buck” Walker, 90, of Boaz, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery. Rev. James Jones officiated.
Survivors include siblings, Genell and Earl Morrow, Ruth and Jimmy Kinney, and Debbie and Chuck Green; five grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Clifton Tidwell
Collinsville
Clifton “Clif Uncle Puff” Tidwell, 58, of Collinsville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center
Services were Monday, Nov. 9, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial in Hunt’s Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Billy Whittaker officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Tidwell; son, Micheal Tidwell; daughter, Sandra Yeadon; six grandchildren; brothers and sisters, William Tidwell (Lynn), Jerry Tidwell (Ann), Gene Tidwell, Elwanda Westbrooks (Jesse), Glenda Weaver, and Stella Collum (Roger); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Letha Dobbs
Albertville
Letha Dobbs, 68, of Albertville, died Nov. 7, 2020, at her home.
Services were Sunday, Nov. 8, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Jeff Stanford officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Freyja Dobbs and Runa Pratt (James); chosen daughter, Robyn Vangorder; son, Isaiah Dobbs; sisters, Wanda Bayless and Gaynell Wright; brother, Danny Dobbs (Cathy); a grandchild; and a chosen grandchild.
Joseph G. Patrick
Albertville
Joseph G. Patrick, 51, of Albertville, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Riverview Hospital.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 9, at Kirk Memorial of Rainsville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Zachary Patrick; parents, William A. Patrick Jr. and Betty J.; sister, Cassandra M. Foshee; brothers, David Patrick (Jackie) and Steve Patrick (Angie); and one grandson.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
