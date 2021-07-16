This is an opinion column.
On July 23, 1978, I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior.
I was standing next to my late aunt, Latrell Hammonds Johnson, during the invitation song. She lovingly placed her arm around my shoulders as we walked to the altar at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community.
I can still see my late mother, Shelba Hammonds Allen, jumping up from the piano bench to meet us in the altar. The late Woody Lee was our pastor then, and he was a humble man of God who preached the Holy Bible with passion and power.
I’ve never forgotten that Sunday night in July, and I don’t plan to.
What I didn’t realize 43 years ago is how important the month of July would become in my life.
On July 7, 2012, I knelt on one knee and asked Malarie Haven to become my beautiful bride. Next to accepting Christ, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.
Two years later, Malarie and I welcomed our first child, James David, on July 11, 2014. We named him after my late father, James Edwin, and Malarie’s father, David.
On July 12, 2016, James gained a brother when Brady Jeremiah was born.
It’s hard to believe the boys celebrated their fifth and seventh birthdays this week. James will be a second-grader while Brady will be in kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year. I’m trying to enjoy every minute with them, because I realize how quickly they’re growing up.
One of the saddest days of my life occurred July 31, 2020. My daddy passed away at 2:37 in the morning in the intensive care unit of Marshall Medical Center South. I miss him every day, and I wish he could see how well his beloved grandchildren are growing.
Daddy spoiled my sons, but he especially spoiled my daughter Maggie, who is 2. Maggie probably won’t remember Granddaddy, but I’ll be sure she knows how much he loved her.
July has been filled with life-changing moments for me. I’m thankful most of them have been joyous and given me reason to celebrate.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
