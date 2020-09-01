Jonathan Fountaine, a sophomore running back from Douglas, delivered the second Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the 2020 high school football season in The Reporter’s coverage area.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the new feature.
With 46.9 seconds to go in the third quarter, Fountaine ripped off a 93-yard touchdown run, extending the Eagles’ advantage to 34-6 over Brindlee Mountain. They posted a 48-6 victory.
It’s the longest run of Fountaine’s career and the longest of Brandon Lyles’ two-game era as head coach. It’s also one of the longest in school history.
Fountaine paced the Eagles’ attack with 134 yards rushing. He also recovered a fumble on defense that set up a DHS touchdown.
