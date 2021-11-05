This is an opinion column.
I was blessed to have the opportunity to visit with my first cousin, Rickey Johnson, and his beautiful wife, Marsha, on Thursday afternoon. Rickey and Marsha will celebrate 47 years of marriage in December.
Rickey and Marsha moved from Gadsden to St. Augustine, Florida, after he retired from a 41-year career with Goodyear. They traveled home to northeast Alabama last weekend for the wedding of Marsha’s niece.
Rickey’s mother, the late Latrell Hammonds Johnson, and my late mother, Shelba, were sisters. Our fathers, the late Edwin Allen and the late Barney Johnson, were veterans who were proud to serve our country.
In November 2001, my church conducted a special service to honor our veterans. I never knew until then that Uncle Barney received a purple heart for being wounded during the pivotal Battle of the Bulge in World War II. He was part of a tank crew.
Barney never talked about his wartime experiences to me. I can only imagine what he saw and endured on the battlefield, and I’m thankful for what he and other members of The Greatest Generation did to preserve our freedom. I’m sad that I never thanked him enough for his service.
Mine and Rickey’s uncle, the late Kermit Hammonds, fought in the Korean War.
I remember once when Uncle Kermit became emotional after he started talking to me about his war memories. His voice trailed off, and I didn’t ask him to go on.
At Uncle Kermit’s funeral service in May 2019, his son-in-law, Jody Vickery, shared a story of how Kermit watched an Army transport truck explode behind him after it ran over a landmine. Moments before, Kermit had driven a transport truck over the same spot without detonating the mine. I thank God he kept my Uncle Kermit safe and brought him home to Sand Mountain.
My father served a two-year hitch in the Army from 1954-56. He spent his time in Germany as a member of the Signal Corps.
Being stationed in Europe gave Daddy the opportunity to visit such countries as France, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands. He sent my mother some small bottles of Chanel No. 5 perfume from Paris, and he brought home a pair of Dutch wooden shoes.
I salute all our veterans and thank you for your service to our country. May God richly bless you and your families on Veteran’s Day 2021 and throughout the year.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.