During its first meeting of the new year, the Marshall County Board of Education approved an extension to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to allow employees with unused COVID-19 leave time from 2020 to continue to use it through March of this year.
The FFCRA expired on Dec. 31, 2020. On Sunday, Dec. 27, Congress voted to allow individual school districts the option to extend the FFCRA leave to its employees. The extension provides access to unused FFCRA leave until March 31, 2021, but does not provide additional leave time. Employees who have used all of their FFCRA leave in 2020 will not entitled to a new round of FFCRA leave in 2021 at this time.
In other business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the Dec. 16, 2020 budget hearing and the Dec. 17, 2020, board meeting.
Announced January as National School Board Appreciation Month
Announced the next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the VICA Room at Marshall Technical School.
Approved the following personnel action item:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Karter Krueger, teacher, Marshall Technical School, resignation effective
2. Sharron Whitaker, Bookkeeper, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retirement/resignation effective Feb. 1, 2021.
3. Corey Hill, Transportation, Douglas Campus, resignation effective Jan. 13, 2021.
4. Seth Kelly, Golf coach, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective Jan. 12, 2021.
B. Transfer
1. Andrew Brock, teacher, Marshall Technical School, to teacher, Douglas High School, retroactive to Jan. 4, 2021.
C. Volunteers/supplements
1. Austin Pankey, assistant football coach, DAR High School, supplement to be paid by DAR Quarterback Club.
2. Nick Ridgeway, assistant football coach, DAR High School, supplement to be paid by DAR Quarterback Club.
3. Olin Ryan Collins, JV baseball coach, Douglas High School, effective Jan. 14, 2021.
4. Mario Verde, volunteer soccer coach, Douglas High School, effective Jan. 14, 2021.
5. Mario Ramirez, volunteer soccer coach, Douglas High School, effective Jan. 14, 2021.
D. Leave of Absence
1. Bobby Baker, transportation, Douglas Campus, effective Jan. 12-Feb. 16, 2021.
e. Additional Duties
1. Angela Camp, transfer of additional duties, bookkeeper, Marshall Technical School, supplemental salary according to Marshall County Schools Salary Schedule.
F. New Employees
1. Joseph Heath Dunn, teacher, Marshall Technical School, retroactive to Jan. 4, 2021.
2. Yelinette Sepulveda, transportation, Douglas Campus, effective Jan. 14, 2021.
3. Karla Garcia Martinez, instructional paraprofessional, Douglas Elementary School, effective Jan. 19, 2021.
G. New Employee
Pursuant to Alabama Code 16-22-15.1(c), if a relative of the executive officer submits an application for a published position, a third-party will conduct the interviews for that position. Based on Jackson County Superintendent Kevin Dukes’s recommendation the Marshall County Board of Education approve the following new employee:
1. Sonya Watson, Administrative Assistant, Marshall County Board of Education, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
The board then went into an executive session to discuss “land acquisitions.” Following the closed-door session, Superintendent Cindy Wigley recommended the board allow her to enter into a contract to purchase property. However, no details were given regarding the size, location or purpose of the property.
