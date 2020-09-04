Claude M. Elrod
Claude Marian Elrod was born on January 9, 1902 in Kilpatrick. His parents W.T. and Emma Ray Elrod were tenant farmers. Claude had a brother Floyd and a sister Canola. In 1912 the family moved to Boaz where Claude enrolled in the Boaz School, a two-story building located on Sparks Avenue where the old Boaz Elementary School now sits. While attending Boaz High School, Claude played basketball and was one of the ten who made up the graduating class of 1920. During those days, the school colors were purple and gold and their class motto was “We can, because we think we can!”
After graduating from Boaz High, Claude enrolled in Atlanta Business College. While attending classes in Atlanta, he worked in a post office to earn money. He saved enough money to transfer to Florence State Teachers College, now the University of North Alabama. He became qualified to teach and landed his first teaching position at Cox Chapel near Mountainboro. He moved to teach at Whitesboro then to Spruce Pine in Franklin County where he served as principal. While living in Spruce Pine, he met and eventually married the former Lila Scharnagel in 1924.
In 1925, the Elrods moved back to Boaz, and he took a job as bookkeeper for E.F. Whitman, who owned the Boaz Gin Co. and the Ernestine Cotton Mill. He also briefly operated a sandwich shop during this time. By 1928, Claude became manager of the mill, and subsequently bought into a chain of cotton gins located in Albertville, Martin, Hustleville, High Point, Horton, and Douglas with business partner M.O. Brock. He eventually bought control of the Ernestine Mill in 1948 and changed the name to the Boaz Mill & Gin Company.
In addition to his success in the gin and mill business, Claude also had a successful career in banking. He was director of the Bank of Boaz in 1933-34 and in just seven months acquired controlling interest. The bank’s named changed to Sand Mountain Bank in December 1934. In just two years, he sold his bank stock so that he could buy the controlling interest in the Boaz Mill Co. He also purchased the Lakeside Mill in Guntersville. In the late ‘50s, he changed production at both mills from cotton goods to synthetic and wool yarns, both used in the production of carpeting and automotive fabric.
In 1959, Claude announced that he had arranged the sale of his mills in Boaz and Guntersville for $1.75 million. At the time, it was the largest industrial purchase in Marshall County’s history. Having sold his interests in the mills, Claude branched out into a number of profitable business ventures. With his partner E.W. Buffington, Claude owned mills in Huntsville, Georgia, and New Jersey. Additionally, they purchased many commercial properties within Boaz. He also branched into the truck manufacturing business as chairman of the board of directors and president of Southern Coach and Body Company, which played a crucial role in ensuring production for the mill in Boaz.
In 1962, Claude diversified into the insurance business as president and C.E.O. of Pioneer Home Owners Life Insurance Company, which merged with American Life Insurance Company of Dallas, Texas. In 1964, he organized Allied Life Insurance Company of Birmingham.
Claude always displayed an interest in education and supported the schools however he could. In 1965, after serving on the Snead State Junior College Board of Trustees for many years, he donated the second largest amount of money ever given to the school to help in building a new science building on campus. To show their appreciation, the school named the building the Claude M. Elrod Science Building.
In 1977, Mr. Elrod and Mr. Buffington purchased, established and maintained Boaz Enterprises, a collection of properties and businesses in Boaz, which included a Holiday Inn on Highway 431.
Claude Elrod’s civic contributions are numerous. He was president of the Alabama Cotton Manufacturers Association, president of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce, president of the Boaz Civitans, Chairman of the Choccolocco Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and he was on the Board of Governors of the Boaz Country Club. Perhaps his most vested interest, however, was that of Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, Claude persuaded T.V.A. to bring Boaz into the hydroelectric system that had been created at the Guntersville Dam. Because of his efforts, in 1942, the whole of Sand Mountain got electricity. He served as the first president of the board beginning in 1941 and held that position until he retired in 1982.
Claude and Lila lived their entire married life in Boaz. They had one child who died in infancy in 1925. They attended First Baptist Church of Boaz, where Claude served as a deacon, and they were major supporters of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. The Children’s Home building in Decatur is named for him. The Elrods loved playing golf at the Boaz Country Club together. Mrs. Elrod passed away in 1979. In 1980, Claude married his second wife, the former Nerine Brock, a Boaz businesswoman and daughter of his former partner. Claude passed away on May 31, 1983 and is buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz alongside his wife and only child.
David Brock
David Earl Brock was born on July 2, 1953, to Olin and Beatrice Brock at the Albertville Infirmary. David’s father was an employee at Republic Steel in Gadsden and was a Dixie Youth Baseball coach for thirty-two years. As a youth, much of David’s early influence came from his dad, who as a coach, believed in hard work, discipline, attention to detail, and teamwork. These were early life lessons that would serve David well in the coming years.
David entered Boaz High School in the fall of 1967. As a student at B.H.S., David was active throughout his high school years. He was a member of the football team, and was active in F.F.A, the Pep Club, and the B Club. David played an instrumental role in the planning and coordination of the senior play. He graduated from Boaz High in 1971.
After David’s graduation, he enrolled at Snead State Junior College for three quarters, and took a year of classes at Gadsden Business College from August 1972 to June 1973, where he received a Certificate in Business. However, in the summer of 1973, he received some very disturbing news when he learned for the first time that he had a hereditary eye disease known as Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive eye disease that essentially robbed him of all his useful sight over the next ten years.
Although it would take David time to overcome the shock of what he would be facing in the coming years because of the loss of his eyesight, he was determined to work through those challenges, despite receiving skepticism from people who believed a person without eyesight could not succeed in life. David refused to buy in to that philosophy, believing that when one rises each day with a sense of expectancy, sets realistic and obtainable goals, and places the job and others first, it most always results in a positive outcome.
With a new outlook on life, along with the support of the State of Alabama Vocational Rehabilitation Services, David enrolled once again at Snead State in December 1978. He went on to graduate in the spring of 1980 with an Associate’s Degree in Science. He then enrolled at the University of Alabama in Birmingham where he graduated in the spring of 1983 with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration.
In December 1984, David was offered a job at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, under the Professional Intern Program supporting the NASA/MSFC. Small Business Program, a program designed to help small businesses do business with NASA. David quickly rose to the top of his profession when in 1992 he was presented the first ever award for being the best Small Business Specialist at NASA. It would be the first of many awards he would receive throughout his career. With each passing year David would take on more and more program related responsibilities. Because of his initiative and drive, in March 2005 he was named the Lead Small Business Specialist at MSFC., and in October 2019 was named the NASA Mentor-Protégé Program Manager responsible for administering the program on behalf of the agency from his office at MSFC.
Over the past twenty years, David has assembled a tremendous support team through several initiatives he has implemented. In January 2003, he established the first MSFC large business council referred to as the Marshall Prime Contractor Supplier Council, a council comprised of more than one hundred members representing approximately fifty large aerospace companies. In 2009, he assembled the first small business council at MSFC. referred to as the Small Business Executive Leadership Team, a team comprised of more than seventy-five members representing forty small business prime contractors at MSFC. In 2010, he established a team consisting of high-level managers from each MSFC organization referred to as Small Business Technical Coordinators, utilized to help guide small businesses to potential opportunities within their organizations.
From an outreach perspective, David established the Marshall Small Business Alliance in 2007, an outreach tool designed to expose industry to the NASA/MSFC marketplace. To date, twenty-nine events have been held. All total more than eighteen thousand business leaders from around the country have attended these events. When combined with the other three initiatives, coupled with David’s passion for the program, the NASA/MSFC Small Business Program has been quite successful.
From a personal perspective, David was presented with an opportunity to give back to the organization that had given him much needed support while attending college. In 1995, V.R.S. became the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, and David was appointed to serve a three-year term on the newly-established Board of Governors by Governor Jim Folsom, Jr., followed by a five-year appointment by Governor Fob James, and finally a seven-year appointment by Governor Don Seigelman. He served a total of fifteen years on the board, and during that time had the opportunity to offer encouragement to thousands of disabled individuals across the state as well as many support groups.
David and his wife Shirley have been married for more than 45 years, and they reside in Boaz. They have one son Heath, and three grandchildren Anna Kate, Taylor, and Ethan. David is a motivational and lay speaker, teaches a Sunday school class, and he and his wife served as youth leaders for seventeen years at Julia Street United Methodist Church in Boaz.
Janis Hunt Burns
Janis Hunt Burns was born on November 14, 1964. She is the third of four children born to Joe and Catherine Hunt. Her siblings include older brother Wayne, older sister Joan, and younger brother Bobby, all of whom are B.H.S. graduates. Janis’s parents owned Hunt and Wright Hardware in downtown Boaz for over 50 years.
Janis attended Boaz Schools from first grade all the way up to graduation as a senior. While a student at Boaz High School, she was very involved in extra-curricular activities. She was a member of F.H.A., the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, F.C.A., and J.R.O.T.C. She also competed on the track team and was a varsity cheerleader under Class of 2017 Wall of Fame inductee Dee Anne Ashley. Janis was selected for “Most School Spirit” in her Senior Who’s Who. She graduated in the top 10 of the Boaz High School Class of 1983.
While in high school, Janis began to develop a love for recreation. Her first job – aside from working at the family hardware store – was in the concession stand at the Cherokee Street baseball and softball fields for Boaz Parks and Recreation Director and former B.H.S. head basketball coach C.K. Gant. She then moved over to working several summers as a lifeguard at the Boaz City Pool. While there, she obtained certifications as a Water Safety Instructor and a Lifeguard Instructor and became the pool manager.
After graduating from B.H.S., Janis attended Snead State Junior College on a full scholarship, then transferred to Jacksonville State University. She graduated from J.S.U. in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation receiving special honors in Recreation. During her time in college, she continued to work full time with the Boaz Recreation Center.
Upon graduation from Jacksonville State University, she was hired as a Community Center Director for the City of Anniston from 1987-1998. This position included community programming, special events, youth sports, aquatics, senior adult programming, and community engagements. It was while working for the City of Anniston that Janis had many of her leadership skills honed. She worked closely with the aquatics programs and special events. In 1998, Janis accepted a position with National Healthcare Corporation as the Recreation Coordinator from 1998- 2008. She worked primarily with senior adult patients in three areas: rehab, long-term care, and dementia. While at NHC, she became an advocate for improving the quality of life for older adults. She presented in various workshops and nursing classes on dealing with people affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Janis worked with NHC for 10 years before leaving to accept a position with the City of Jacksonville.
Janis has been the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the City of Jacksonville since May of 2008. She has grown the department during her tenure. Her staff has doubled in number, but so have the responsibilities. Programming, special events, athletics, and overall participation is at an all-time high for the department. Under her leadership, the department received the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association's 2010 Special Event of the Year Award for their "Week of Heroes" Celebrations and they were awarded the 2018 Facility of the Year: Henry Farms Mountain Bike and Running Trails.
With her position for the City of Jacksonville, Janis has been afforded the opportunity to grow as a professional. She is actively involved with the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association. Through ARPA, she was chosen to participate in the LEAD program (Leadership Enhancement and Development). She has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association, holding numerous positions. She was the District IV Chairperson in 2012-13 and was elected ARPA President-Elect in 2014. In 2015 her colleagues elected her as President of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association. She moved into the Past-President position the following year. She now serves on the Council of Past Presidents for ARPA. Janis also serves on the ARPA Awards Committee and on the ARPA Recreational Sports Committee.
Janis was chosen to attend the Integrated Emergency Management Course: Community Specific at FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in Maryland in 2015. This specialized training proved to be tremendously useful during the aftermath of the tornado event that destroyed part of Jacksonville and the J.S.U. campus in the Spring of 2018. Janis was the volunteer site coordinator for recovery and cleanup as she served on the City's Emergency Operations Team.
Other programs that Janis has been selected to participate in include the Calhoun County Leadership class of 2010, City of Jacksonville/J.S.U. "Town & Gown" Committee, and is the city’s representative for the annual Cheaha Challenge Grand Fondo & Ultra competition. She is also the representative for City of Jacksonville/J.S.U. Foothills Fall Festival, and she serves on several committees through the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. She is also a charter member of the Alabama chapter of Women Leading Government. Janis serves as a guest speaker for various clubs and organizations in the area as well as serving as a guest lecturer for JSU's Recreational Leadership and Sports Management classes.
In the Fall of 2018, Janis received the "Gene Cornett Merit in Recreation Award" from the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association's District IV. In January 2019 she was presented the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association's "2018 Professional of the Year in Parks" Award.
On February 18, 1989, Janis married Randy Burns of Anniston at First Baptist Church in Boaz. They have two grown children: daughter Branna, who lives in Tuscaloosa and son Hunter, who lives in Mammoth Lakes, California. The Burnses are longtime members of First Baptist Church of Saks and reside in the Saks community of Calhoun County.
Rhonda Ballentine
Rhonda Regina Floyd Ballentine was born on February 2, 1962, in Hammond, Indiana, to Leon and Joan Floyd. Rhonda has a brother, Jeff, a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and Parole Officer Manager for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, and two sisters: Connie Hambey, a 7th grade science teacher at Trussville Middle School, and Sonya Rose, the director of the Crystal Springs Foundation in Crystal Springs, Florida.
Rhonda attended Boaz schools for her entire k-12 education, and it was here that she demonstrated an aptitude for math and science. As a B.H.S. student, Rhonda’s love of math and science was evident as she enrolled and excelled in all higher-level math and science courses Boaz had to offer. She played flute and piccolo in the Pirate Marching Band. She was inducted into the Beta Club and the Math Club. She acted in the senior class play and served as secretary of F.B.L.A. She was voted “Best All Around” in her senior Who’s Who. Rhonda was a peer tutor, and it was during this time that she discovered her love for teaching math.
Rhonda graduated as co-salutatorian of the Boaz High School Class of 1980. She was awarded a two-year academic scholarship to Snead State Community College. In the fall she began her study of chemical engineering at Snead State, worked part time, played flute in the jazz band, and tutored classmates. Rhonda continued to excel in math and chemistry and was subsequently named Snead’s Outstanding Math Student of the Year for 1980-1981.
In 1981, Rhonda transferred to Auburn University to continue her studies in chemical engineering. However, after much soul searching, Rhonda decided to change her major and return to her first love—teaching. She transferred to Jacksonville State University and majored in secondary education with a concentration in math and chemistry. She was awarded a scholarship for outstanding future math/science teachers, was inducted into Pi Lambda Theta, a national honor society for educators, and graduated with highest honors in mathematics in 1984.
After graduation, Rhonda secured a teaching position at Guntersville High School where she taught math and coached the debate team. In 1986 Rhonda left Guntersville and began teaching at Douglas High School. That same year, she also returned to school at the University of Alabama to earn her degree in Spanish education as well as earn a Master’s degree in math and chemistry education. Rhonda was Douglas High’s first Spanish instructor as well as the charter sponsor of Mu Alpha Theta. Over the following years, she taught every math class offered at D.H.S. as well as chemistry, physics, and Spanish. Rhonda was also the math team sponsor and as a result, earned her CDL so that she could transport students to math tournaments on weekends. In 1991, Rhonda sponsored her first Jr.-Sr. prom and continued to sponsor prom for 22 years. In 2002, Rhonda was named Douglas High School’s Teacher of the Year.
In the fall of 2002, Rhonda returned home to teach at Boaz High School. In 2006, Boaz High School became one of twenty pilot schools for Alabama’s newly developed distance learning program, ACCESS, and Rhonda became one of the pilot instructors. She taught math via video-conferencing and online to more than thirty schools statewide. Rhonda also worked as a course reviewer and developer for ACCESS where her work in the Algebra II course is still used today. She served as a member of the state curriculum committee for online learning as well as a mentor teacher for new online instructors. In its inaugural year of awards, Rhonda was named the 2014 ACCESS Teacher of the Year.
While at Boaz, Rhonda continued to be recognized for her work in education. In 2005, she was named Boaz City Schools Teacher of the Year; in 2010, the Sand Mountain Reporter’s Best Teacher Award , and was Alabama’s 2010 SREB/iNACOL Teacher of the Year Nominee. In 2011, Rhonda placed second in the Live! with Regis and Kelly’s Top Teacher Search and received HJR207 Alabama House of Representatives Commendation Resolution for Excellence in Education. Rhonda and Boaz High School were featured in a segment of Live! with Regis and Kelly.
Rhonda is still mentoring new teachers and teaching students today. In 2015 she became the first district math/science instructional coach for Albertville City Schools. Working in this capacity allows her to work closely with math/science teachers as well as teach classes districtwide. She also continues to serve as an adjunct math instructor at Snead State and as a math instructor for ACCESS. Her career has encompassed thirty-seven years.
Rhonda has been married to her husband and best friend of thirty-seven years, Bobby, who is also a Boaz graduate. They have two daughters. Leah is an R.N./Case Manager at Marshall Wound Healing Center. Leah is married to Brad Gaylor, who is also an S.C.I.U. R.N. at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and a Hospice R.N. and chaplain. Rhonda and Bobby also have two grandchildren, Elijah and McKenna. Haley, Rhonda and Bobby’s younger daughter, followed in her mother’s career path studying elementary education. Haley is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in elementary education and is a fifth-grade science teacher at Evans Elementary in Albertville.
Tony Watson
Anthony Wayne Watson was born on September 27, 1965, in Boaz to Julia Diamond Watson, a 1960 Boaz High School graduate. His father is deceased. Tony spent all twelve years, both elementary and secondary, in Boaz schools. Tony entered Boaz High as a freshman in the fall of 1979. While a student at B.H.S., he was very involved. He was editor of The Patronage, the school newspaper. He was president of the Career Club and was in the Math Club and Science Club. He was inducted into the National Honor Society, and he was selected as Most Talented in his Senior Who’s Who. Tony participated in R.O.T.C. and was a member of the B.H.S. Track Team. He graduated from Boaz High in 1983.
Tony was awarded an Air Force R.O.T.C. Scholarship and attended Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, where he double majored in history and religion with a concentration in Islamic studies. After that, he entered a dual degree program and earned a Master of Arts in Middle Eastern history in 1990. During his college years, Tony learned Arabic and American Sign Language. Additionally, he volunteered at Rosie’s Place, an inner-city shelter for homeless and battered women, was president of the Boston University Lesbian/Gay Alliance, and became chairman of Boston’s Ward 8 Democratic Committee.
Tony also worked at Boston City Hall as a civil rights investigator for the Boston Fair Housing Commission and the Commission for Persons with Disabilities. In his job as a housing tester for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, he provided valuable testimony against banks and mortgage lenders charged with racial discrimination. His affidavits in a racial discrimination case resulted in the largest settlement to date in the history of Boston. He also provided technical assistance to business owners on compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. His civil rights work inspired him to go to law school at Northeastern University in 1993.
During law school, Tony clerked for a small litigation firm in Juneau, Alaska, and an international law firm in Paris, France, where he worked on a case against the government of Libya at the International Chamber of Commerce Court of Arbitration. He studied international law and international business in France and graduated in 1997 with a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University.
Although Tony is licensed to practice law in Florida and Massachusetts, his career took him to the Middle East. He has worked as an international lawyer in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait since 1999. Tony earned a postgraduate diploma in Islamic banking and insurance in 2009. He specializes in international business transactions and corporate finance, and he has authored numerous articles on Islamic banking, Middle East commerce, and Palestinian human rights. He has served on the Board of Directors of the American Business Council of Oman and represented the Americans Business Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C. Currently, Tony serves as Chief Legal Officer of the Alghanim Group, one of the largest multi-national conglomerates in Kuwait.
Academically, Tony has been both a teacher and a student. He has served as an adjunct professor of Islamic history at the University of South Florida and an adjunct professor of business ethics at the American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.
In 2003, Tony continued his religious studies studying Buddhism at the Court of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India, and he remains an advocate for the rights of Tibetans. In 2018, he smuggled a bottle of Holy Water blessed by the Dalai Lama to a Buddhist nun in Tibet.
Tony continues his education by traveling extensively, learning new languages and studying animal behavior. He is interested in languages, religious art, and wildlife. He learned the art of “horse whispering” at Monty Roberts’s Flag-Is-Up Ranch in Solvang, California.
Tony is engaged to Dr. Mohamed Azzeddine Samlani, a Moroccan fashion model, who recently graduated from dental school in Dakar, Senegal. Tony lives with his cat Patrick, who was rescued from a garbage dump, and his puppy Bella, who was rescued from an animal shelter.
If and when he retires from the practice of law, Tony hopes to write, teach, foster disadvantaged children, and spend more time with endangered species, such as gorillas and elephants.
Tonya Littleton
Tonya Suzanne Hinton Littleton was born on November 2, 1969, to Tommy and Gayle Hinton. She has a younger brother Brian, who would become very important to her in her career. Tonya entered Boaz Elementary School in the fall of 1976, where she attended first, second and third grade. After that she moved over to Corley Elementary through sixth grade. Back in those days, Boaz Junior High was attached to Boaz High School, so in 7th grade, Tonya started at Boaz High.
Tonya had gotten very interested in athletics as a youngster, primarily the game of basketball. She began playing for Boaz in the 7th grade on the junior high team, and the next year, she was moved up to the varsity squad, where she instantly became a starter for Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Coach Gerald Thomas.
Tonya was very involved at Boaz High School. She served on the Student Council, and was treasurer of Junior Civitans. As a senior, she was selected as the B.H.S. Homecoming Queen, Prom Queen, and was vice-president of the Senior Class. She was selected as the Civitan Good Citizenship winner, and was a member of the track team. She was selected as Most Athletic in her Senior Who’s Who.
In addition to all of these extra-curricular activities and accolades, Tonya established herself as one the greatest basketball players, male or female, in Boaz High School history. As a sophomore in 1986, she helped lead the Lady Pirates to their first-ever state tournament appearance and was chosen for the all-tournament team. Although the team did not return to the state tournament the next two years, the Lady Pirates were area champions both years. Tonya was selected to the All-Marshall County team in all four seasons of her high school career and was the Marshall County Player of the Year in 1987-88. She was named to the All-State team following her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons and finished her high school career as the Lady Pirates’ all team leading scorer with 1,957 points. Her number was retired, and her jersey hangs in the lobby of Pirate Gym.
After high school, Tonya received a scholarship to play at Snead State Junior College under Hall of Fame Coach John Kitchens. At Snead, her teams enjoyed great success. She averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 31 minutes per game. The Lady Parsons went 17-10 her freshman year. In Tonya’s sophomore season, the Lady Parsons won the Region XXII Championship, which covered the state of Alabama. She was a star on that team, averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Snead qualified for the National Junior College Tournament in Tyler, Texas, and Tonya was named as the Alabama Junior College Conference M.V.P. in 1990. When she left Snead, Tonya was the third-highest leading scorer in Lady Parson history.
After her time at Snead, Tonya transferred to the University of Montevallo to play basketball for Coach Gary Van Atta. While at Montevallo, she was a two-year starter. In her senior year, Montevallo won their conference and finished as one of the top N.A.I.A. teams in the nation.
After graduation from Montevallo with her education degree, Tonya returned to her hometown of Boaz to teach physical education and to lead her alma mater’s girls’ basketball team as the third head coach in girls’ program history. Coach Littleton won her first Area Championship in 1997 and the Lady Pirates advanced to the Northeast Regional Tournament in Jacksonville that year for the first time. This happened again in 1998. Her greatest successes as the Boaz head coach came from 1999-2002. All three of those teams won the Marshall County Tournament and the Area Championship. Her 2001 team finished 33-2 and beat B.C. Rain 81-76 in the state finals to claim Boaz High School’s first-ever competitive state title in any sport. In 2002, her team finished 32-3 and was the state runner-up. Her teams continued to enjoy success, consistently winning championships.
After the 2013-14 season, Coach Littleton decided to step down as head coach of the varsity program, and she handed the reins over to her long-time assistant, her brother Brian. Tonya wasn’t finished coaching, however. She stayed involved in the program coaching at Boaz Middle School for five years, and this past year moved into the J.V. coach’s role.
Coach Littleton’s coaching career at Boaz has been legendary. Her overall career record encompassing all levels currently stands at 478-228. Her teams won a total of eight Marshall County Tournament Championships and nine Area Championships. They made seven Northeast Regional Tournament appearances, and two Regional Championships. In 2010, Tonya was inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
A number of years ago, because she saw a need for hungry children in Boaz, Tonya started the Blessings in a Backpack program for students in Boaz City Schools. The program has grown and has been vital in feeding many children in Boaz.
Coach Littleton has accumulated many accolades on the basketball court – wins, championships, longevity, but it is the relationships that she has built with her players and her assistant coaches that truly makes her a hall-of-famer. She continues to teach, coach, and build those same relationships at Boaz High School today.
