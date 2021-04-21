After a grueling regular season, it’s win or go home time for area soccer teams, with the AHSAA soccer playoffs set to kick off on Thursday, with six area teams qualifying for this year’s postseason.
On the boys’ side, a trio of teams led by Boaz qualified for the playoffs, while the girls also had three, headline by 1-3A’s top-ranked team at Susan Moore.
Boaz, who reached the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association Top-10 for the first time in program history this year, captured the 4-5A Region 12 title this year with a record of 12-5-2, including wins over Guntersville, Cherokee County, and Crossville down the stretch to claim the crown. For their efforts on the season, the Pirates will play host to Westbrook Christian on Thursday night at 6 p.m. Westbrook Christian will enter the match with a record of 10-3.
Other boys’ qualifiers include Crossville, who was the Region 12 runner-up to Boaz, and finished their regular season with a 10-3 record, including 7-2 in area play. The Lions will head down I-75 for their opening round game, taking on Oneonta in the opening round, also scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday. Oneonta enters the postseason with a mark of 19-1 on the year.
At the 1-3A level, Susan Moore was the lone area qualifier, going 10-7-1 on the season, including a 9-2 mark in Region 6 play to finish as the runner-up. The Bulldogs will hit the road next week Monday, taveling to take on Donoho in the opening round. Donoho posted at 10-1-1 mark on the season.
Over on the girls’ side, all eyes will be on top-ranked Susan Moore, who went 23-1 during the year, including 9-1 in area play to capture the title. The Bulldogs have a pair of record-setters in the lineup, Claire Perkins, who has already set the AHSAA single-season mark for goals, and Kristy Cervantes, who has set a new record for assists in a season. The Bulldogs will begin their march toward a title with an opening round game on Tuesday against Weaver, who went 6-6-2 this season.
At the 4-5A level, a pair of teams in Douglas and Guntersville qualified.
Guntersville, who missed a couple weeks during the season due to COVID, recovered to post a mark of 9-3 this season, including a perfect 6-0 in area play, and enters the playoffs on a five-game winning streak. The Wildcats were ranked among the ASCA Top-5 this year in the 4-5A polls, and will get to play host to Oneonta on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 5 p.m.
Douglas posted a record of 11-4 on the season, including a 7-2 mark in area play to finish as the Area 12 runner-up. The Eagles will enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, and will travel to play Westbrook Christian on Friday night at 7 p.m.
The soccer playoffs will run until May 8, with the State Tournament to be played in Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.