As the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville works toward a late summer opening, General Manager Patrick O’Brien said it recently reached an important milestone in the construction process by filling the Indoor Aquatics Center with water.
“The Indoor Aquatics Center is now filled with water, which is very exciting,” O’Brien said. “The pump systems are running, and the water is being conditioned. This is a huge step forward in the construction progress and an exciting sign that we’re getting closer to opening.”
The aquatics center will feature an eight-lane competition/lap pool, a therapeutic pool ideal for water aerobics classes and swim lessons, a vortex pool, play features for kids and wet locker rooms with showers and direct access to the pool deck. It will also include a zero-entry access.
In addition, there will be seating for more than 500 spectators during swim competitions. Sand Mountain Park has offered its pool to be the home for the Albertville High School Boys and Girls swim teams, and the Albertville summer swim program. The center will also be equipped with a Colorado Time System scoreboard and video board for competitions.
“This will be one of the very best indoor competition swim venues in the entire state,” O’Brien said.
SMPA also plans to offer “awesome” year-round birthday party packages at the Indoor Aquatics Center, including two private party rooms adjacent to the pool deck, as well as private event rentals during certain times, he said.
“Our standard will be to provide world-class service to the birthday child and each attendee,” O’Brien said.
Indoor Aquatics Center access is included in the parks Premier, Championship and Senior membership packages. Non-members will be able to access the Indoor Aquatics Center by purchasing a day pass. More information about day pass pricing and structure will be available in the near future, O’Brien said. For more information about memberships, lifeguard certification or the aquatic center, visit sandmountainpark.com.
