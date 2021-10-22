Drivers on Sand Mountain have seen a sharp increase in gas prices over the past month along with the rest of Alabama as the summer climb in fuel costs continues into fall.
As of Friday, Oct. 22, the state average price for a gallon of regular gas was at $3.177, about 31 cents more than it was a month ago in September and 20 cents less than the current national average at $3.378 per gallon. Locally, Blount County reported the highest average at $3.199 per gallon followed by DeKalb County at $3.157 and Etowah and Marshall counties at $3.129.
Alabama AAA spokesman Clay Ingram told The Reporter that several factors are playing into the “unusually high” gas prices including higher-than-usual demand, dwindling inventory and high crude oil prices due to lower production.
“We are seeing unusually high prices right now,” Ingram said. “Anytime crude oil prices go up, our pump prices go up… It’s gone up about 12 cents a gallon just in the past week at a time of year when we normally see gas prices coming down. Our demand is unusually high for this time of year… In addition to that, there have been some concerns about our gasoline supply.”
Ingram said supplies across the country have been shrinking over the past several months, when summer travel was at its peak, due in part to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cutting back its crude oil production. On top of that, a hurricane on the Gulf Coast and the temporary shutdown of a smaller oil pipeline that runs from Atlanta on up the East Coast have also exacerbated the inventory decline, he said.
When asked if any specific policy by the Biden Administration may be contributing to the high gas prices, Ingram said neither President Joe Biden nor any president has much influence on fuel costs.
“People that are unhappy with the president want to find something to blame him for, but the president, historically — not just President Biden but any president going back 100 years — has very, very little to do with gas prices,” Ingram said. “Oil companies like the prices high… If you’re going to blame somebody, I’d be pointing fingers at the oil companies before I would anybody else.”
The good news is, Ingram said, OPEC plans to increase production and the pipeline is scheduled to reopen soon as are many of the refineries that had to shut down during recent hurricanes.
“All those things are heading in the right direction from a supply point of view, and then from a demand point of view, we should see our demand start to dwindle in the coming weeks,” he said. “So that should really help balance things out and get our prices to start trending downward again.”
Though prices may continue to go up in the short term, Ingram said he expects them to drop back below $3 per gallon soon.
“It’s a short-term situation, and I think by the end of the year, we’ll see prices at a much more tolerable level than they are now,” he said.
