Local nursery business owner Shane Pack was recently named president of the Alabama Nursery and Landscape Association (ALNLA), a statewide group of businesses promoting green industry and education.
Co-owner of Pack’s Nursery, Shane Pack said he and his family have been members of ALNLA for many years. Before becoming president, he served as treasurer and vice president.
“It was a huge honor for me,” Pack said of being named president. “It was a huge honor for my family. My grandfather started the nursery, and I feel like he’d be very pleased to have me serving on the board as president... It’s really a testament to him and the rest of the family as far as everybody’s hard work.”
In his new role, Pack said he plans to continue the mission of promoting Alabama’s green industry. One of the chief ways of doing that is by reaching out to students to not only educate them about horticulture, but to let them know about the expanding career opportunities in the field. ALNLA also offers scholarships to students interested in pursuing farming, retail gardening, landscaping or some other business in the green industry.
“We try to reach out to young people to get them interested in the industry and help them understand what jobs are available,” he said. “A lot of young people think of farming and things like that. They don’t think about it being an exciting career, but it really is.”
Located on 15712 Alabama Highway 168, the Pack’s started their plant business in the 1960 with just a few plant trimmings collected from the community. Now with 300 acres, the nursery grows a wide variety of plants and services customers across the state and beyond.
