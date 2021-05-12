My sister, Brenda, left home in October 1969 when she was just 18 years old.
Despite Momma’s protests, she made the decision to join her new husband in Alaska during his military duty. The 49th state seemed a million miles away from Albertville, but compared to the raging conflict in Vietnam, the snow and ice sounded like an answered prayer.
I was only three years old that breezy fall day when I watched her board a huge airplane that would take her farther away from our small hometown than any of us had ever traveled before. Momma cried while I waved and waved at the jet as it soared out of sight.
Brenda had been gone for a couple weeks when the postman, Mr. Mabry, knocked on our front door and delivered an envelope covered in funny looking stamps. It was our first of many letters from Alaska, and Momma read it at least 50 times that afternoon. I liked the last part the best because it was especially for me. “Tell Sandy that I will send the redbirds to let her know I miss her and love her,” she wrote.
I was so happy when I rushed out the back door and a stately cardinal flew right past me and perched atop the glider on the porch. It was from Brenda! Over the next two years, I saw many redbirds and often talked to the ones close enough to hear my wishes. I whispered to those deep crimson birds to please tell my favorite sibling to hurry back home. She had been my best friend as long as I could remember and her absence had left a hole in my heart that couldn’t be filled by anyone else.
I will never forget the day in May 1971 when an entire flock of redbirds filled the dogwood tree in our front yard. I watched them and couldn’t help thinking that Brenda must be trying to tell me something very important. And she was. That afternoon when Mr. Mabry delivered the mail, the letter from Alaska simply read, “I’m coming home, Momma”.
Just a few short weeks later, a burgundy ’67 Pontiac GTO pulled into our driveway on Parrish Street. The sun was shining and the redbirds were everywhere when Brenda opened the passenger door and gathered me into her arms. I held on tight and vowed to never let her go again.
Over the next 48 years, my sister and I remained very close. We talked on the phone every day and visited often. She was my big sister, my best friend, my mentor, my hero, my second momma. Words can’t express how much I loved her. Everything I am today is because of the courage she taught me to have to go after my dreams.
She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and lost her battle to the dreaded disease on Jan. 17, 2019. She was just 67 years old. I am still lost without her in my life, but I know that she still loves me and misses me because she continues to send those beautiful redbirds to me almost daily.
Happy birthday today, Brenda….I am still holding on tight and will always be thankful that God graced me with a sister with such a beautiful heart and soul.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
