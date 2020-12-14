COVID-19 has caused fear, worry and even panic among people around the globe.
Much of the nation — including Alabama — was placed under lockdown orders beginning in March as a way to try to stem the growing pandemic. Since then, restrictions have eased, but social distancing, sanitation and mask wearing policies remain in effect.
Constant worry about catching the virus has caused many to question going out into public, and forced them to change the way they live, work, shop and go to school.
Since March when the first restrictions were imposed, Albertville Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Beam said many were hesitant to call for an ambulance and were wary of using the emergency room.
“We saw a real drop off in the number of calls we got,” Beam said. “People were scared. They didn’t know anything about COVID and what it would do to a person.
“But now we are seeing people get tired of COVID and the restrictions. We are seeing a definite increase in the number of calls we get. And many of them are not COVID-related calls. Many are just for general sickness.”
Beam says in years gone by, those choosing to summon an ambulance were pretty much guaranteed swift treatment in the emergency room.
“But that was 50, 30, 20 years ago,” he said. “It’s not that way now.”
Today, hospitals and emergency rooms are overwhelmed by the sheer number of COVID-positive patients needing medical intervention. ICU beds are full. Emergency rooms are packed. Hospital officials have limited the number of people allowed with a patient and have suspended all elective surgical procedures in an effort to stem the spread of COVID and to free up staff to help in other areas.
“We cannot refuse to respond to a call and we cannot refuse to transport a patient,” Beam said. “We can – and we do – try to educate people who call for help.
“If we see they can be treated as effectively by a clinic, their regular doctor, or even a ‘doc-in-the-box,’ we try to offer alternatives. We ask if they really want to take the risk of being in the crowded emergency room where they can be exposed to so many things.
“We have had some patients make the right decision and go to the doctor on their own.”
Beam said medics are frustrated when they bring a patient to the hospital and are forced to wait hours for a free bed.
“Heart attacks still happen. Strokes still happen. There are true emergencies,” Beam said. “If we bring in someone who truly needs to be seen, the hospitals will do everything they can to get them treated as quickly as possible.
“But there have been cases lately where we have been forced to wait with a patient in our ambulance for two or three hours. When we are stuck waiting, that puts our guys and our ambulance out of service. AMed or a Marshall Medical ambulance will have to respond to our calls. That can take away response from other areas and from other emergencies.
“It causes a real log jam in the system.”
Members of the Heavy Rescue 10 Squad erected a climate-controlled tent Thursday at Marshall Medical Center South. The tent is often used by the Heavy Rescue team when deployed to other cities or states in response to a weather emergency, such as hurricanes. The tent acts as the team’s command center and lodging, said Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett.
“In April we began looking at the COVID numbers at the time and looked at the potential of using the tent for a triage or staging area at the two emergency rooms,” McBurnett said.
“We purchased additional equipment for both tents. Today [Thursday], Lt. Blake Farmer, the leader of the Heavy Rescue 10 team, another fireman and members of the Marshall County Technical School’s Public Safety class set up the tent outside the Boaz hospital.
“We hope to have power installed to the tent by tomorrow. Marshall-DeKalb Electric Coop is setting the power pole and running power to the tent. If it turns out well, we will set up the tent at Marshall North. It’s ambitious, but we have to adapt to what is happening right now.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said his department has also seen an increase in calls, not only relating to COVID-19 but also the everyday medical calls related to heart attacks, vehicle wrecks and other sickness.
“We have had some waiting time at the hospital,” Beck said. “There have been instances we had to wait.
“We saw a decline in the number of medical calls in the spring, but they are back to normalcy plus some. We’ve had lots of COVID-related patients. It’s definitely around us.”
McBurnett said the tents are climate controlled with special air filtration equipment.
“In combination with personal protection equipment and the air filters, it will make a safer environment for patients, definitely safer than being confined to an ambulance.
“The tent will be a place to stage patients prior to going into the emergency room,” McBurnett said.
“The tent will be staffed, and the ambulance crews will be able to drop off patients and go back to responding to calls. It will free up the ambulances. We still have cardiac arrests, still have wrecks, still have all the things that happen day to day.”
McBurnett said the collaboration between the hospital system, Heavy Rescue 10, the EMA and the Alabama Mutual Aid System helps local officials become more reactive to the rising COVID numbers.
“We are all in this together,” McBurnett said. “It is a partnership. We need to adapt to help patients as all this unfolds. We cannot plan. We don’t know what the COVID numbers will be. We don’t know where we will be with personnel at any given point.
“It is challenging, but we will do what we have to do to get through this.”
What else can be done to help? Use common sense when seeking medical assistance, Beam suggests.
If you are sick, stay home. But if symptoms become worse to the point of causing physical distress, call 911. If symptoms are merely uncomfortable, seek the advice of your regular physician.
Some doctors in the area do offer in-home visits, while others offer care for sick patients waiting in their vehicles or offer appointments to be seen. These measures keep the sick from potentially infecting others.
Restaurants reeling
Increased numbers of COVID patients in the area have led many restaurants to offer delivery or drive-through only dining options.
Burger King, McDonalds, Arbys and Taco Bell to name a few offer drive-through options only.
Giovanni’s Pizza in Albertville closed its dining room to the public last week.
“As a precaution due to the large increase in COVID 19 virus, and to help minimize the spread of it, we will be closing our dining [room] as of Friday, Dec. 4, until Saturday, Dec. 19. We will be open for take out only,” restaurant officials posted on their Facebook page.
Schools going virtual
High numbers of students and staff testing positive for the virus or being exposed to the virus have forced many area school systems to transition on all online learning through the end of the semester.
Albertville and Guntersville city school systems, in addition to Marshall County and Etowah County school systems have all transitioned to virtual classes or will next week lasting through the Christmas break, and some even into January.
Albertville City Schools reported 16 COVID-positive teachers, and 42 COVID-positive students on Dec. 9.
By contrast, the system reported 17 students testing positive and 15 teachers positive on Dec. 1. The school system has a total enrollment of 5, 843 students.
