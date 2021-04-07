Guntersville’s Collin Gentle had it all going Tuesday night at Fairview, hurling a no-hitter and leading the Wlidcats to a 10-0 victory over host Fairview in five innings.
Gentle needed just 67 pitches to complete his five-inning no-no, fanning eight Fairview batters while issuing only one walk. Gentle’s best inning was the bottom of the second, when he struck out the side on just 10 pitches, with the only pitch that wasn’t a called or swinging strike being a foul tip.
While Gentle was dealing, the offense went to work, pounding out nine hits, drawing eight walks, and taking advantage of five Fairview errors.
Evan Taylor finished the day 3 for 4 with three stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs, while Chase Cornelius and Logan Pate each drove in a pair. Dee Green added two hits and two runs scored.
The win lifts Guntersville to 9-13 on the season, with the two squaring off in a rematch tonight in Guntersville.
Boaz routs Sardis in offensive showcase
Boaz scored runs in every inning Tuesday, leading to a 17-4 over Crossville in six innings.
The Pirates plated multiple runs in five of the six innings, including four in the third and sixth innings, as they collected 11 hits and drew eight walks at the plate.
The prime beneficiary was Cole Bowling, who finished 2 for 4, belting a home run and racking up four RBIs in the win, while lead-off hitter Noah Long reached base three times, and drove in three. Tyler Pierce collected three hits and drove in a pair, while Braden Estes had a double and came around to score four times. Long also tossed scoreless innings in relief.
Keagan Woods earned the win on the mound, going four innings, scattering four hits and collecting six strikeouts.
The Pirates improve to 12-10 with the victory.
Sardis plates 11 in the first in rout of Douglas
Three Sardis pitchers teamed up to hold Douglas to three hits, while the Lions’ offense used a huge first inning in a 14-0 rout on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions plated 11 runs in the bottom of the first, and never looked back with the game be halted in the fifth due to the run rule.
In that opening at-bat for Sardis, 16 batters went to the plate, with the first eight hitters reaching base. Carson Grant had a pair of two-run doubles in the inning, while Brody Samples and Carson Gillilan each added two-run hits. Justin Golden also added three hits and two runs scored for the Lions.
While the offense was clicking, three pitchers combined to hold the Eagles to three hits, with starter Blaze Gerhart earning the win and fanning five batters.
Sardis climbs over .500 and to 11-10 with the win.
West End splits pair with Southeastern
The West End Patriots earned a split with Southeastern in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, earning a walk-off 5-4 win in the opener, before falling in a 14-7 slugfest in the nightcap.
The Patriots trailed 4-3 heading to the bottom of the seven, with they staged a rally with two outs. Eli Pierce and Isaiah Roberson collected back-to-back singles, then with Trevor Willet at the plate, executed a double steal to move to second and third. With a full count, Willet singled with a hot shot to third, bringing in both runners and lifting the Patriots to the dramatic win. Willet also drew two walks in the win.
While Willet played hero at the plate, Pearce kept the Patriots in it on the mound, going all seven innings, giving up just three earned runs while fanning four.
The nightcap was a tight affair through with West End claiming a 7-5 lead after four before Southeastern closed the game with nine runs over the final three innings to pull out the 14-7 win.
Pearce continued his big day in the loss with a pair of RBIs on two hits, while Roberson also drove in a pair.
The split moves West End to 8-7 on the season.
Geraldine tops Collinsville with big 7th inning
Tied 2-2 after six innings, the Geraldine Bulldogs broke through for three runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a thrilling 5-2 win over the hosts.
After a pair of walks and a single, Levi Martin stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, and laced a shot to center, scoring all three runs with a double, and what proved to be the winning runs.
The Bulldogs trailed 2-0 after four innings, before scoring a pair in the fifth, including an RBI from Colt Lusher as part of his two-hit day.
On the mound, Drew Fowler earned the win for Gerladine by tossing all seven innings, giving up just two hits, and fanning nine batters in the win.
Geraldine climbs over .500 with the win and now sits at 11-10.
