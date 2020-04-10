To maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marshall County School System will be conducting online kindergarten registration for the 2020/2021 school year.
“We are asking that parents fill out the online registration as soon as possible,” Elementary Supervisor Stephanie Wisener said.
The link for online registration and instructions for filling out forms can be found at the school system’s website, marshallk12.org.
To participate, parents must provide a birth certificate documenting that their child is four years old (and not yet five) on or before Sept. 1, 2020. They must also show proof of being an Alabama resident with documentation such as a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage.
There is no registration fee for online kindergarten registration. Upon enrollment, parents must provide their child’s immunization records. No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin or disability.
After the registration form is submitted, the child will officially be placed in the Alabama First Class Pre-K random selection process. If your child’s name is drawn for a space in a program you have selected, you will be notified. Children who are not selected will be placed on a waiting list for any future available spaces.
This online pre-registration process requires that each family enter a valid email address to establish an account. If your family has more than one child eligible for pre-K, only one family account is needed. Families may pre-register children for multiple program locations.
Note that public school programs may restrict eligibility by school zones. Additionally, some programs may charge tuition or fees based on the size of your household and income using Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
Parents can contact the school if they have any questions.
