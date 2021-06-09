If it feels like it was just a couple weeks ago that teams packed up the balls, bats, and other equipment to signify the end of the high school sports season, well, that’s because it was.
Maybe three weeks later, the gear is back out and summer workouts have begun for every sport. Football teams are hitting the weight rooms or running the stadium to get in shape for the upcoming season. Baseball and softball are back on the fields despite having just wrapped up their seasons, and basketball teams are on the court multiple times a week despite the not even being the next sport up on the AHSAA calendar.
I guess times have changed since I was in high school, which doesn’t seem that long ago at 15 years next summer, but is an entirely different generation when it comes to sports.
I never once remember having the opportunity to play with my entire high school team in the summer like this, sure we have travel teams, or summer rec leagues, but full games an workouts were never a thing.
And that’s not to say the summer workouts and games are a bad thing, because it’s a chance to coaches to get more familiar with their players, particularly after last summer’s workouts were essentially wiped out, and it’s a chance for the players to get coaching and advice directly from the people they will be playing for when the games do start up again, and not some random volunteer coach who may have an entirely different line of thinking than their coach at school.
But at the same time, it feels weird that a student’s entire summer is devoted to sports and not the chance to just be a kid and go to the lake, or hangout with friends, or just…sit at home. Again there are far worse places for kids to be than playing sports, but getting back on the field for team workouts after a week off for exams and another week off to start summer, from the outside, it almost feels like a job rather than an extra activity for kids to do at school.
But for summer games and playdates, I think the best approach going into them is the one I saw tweeted out by new Albertville basketball coach Dylan Bunnell: They won’t be reporting scores or records, and not going into the games with some strategy on how to win. Instead using the summer time to evaluate, see how certain schemes and skills work in different situations, and just see how the team competes in different environments.
It seems crazy, but early June is just over two months from the start of games, and those first football and volleyball matches will be here before we know it, so I can understand wanting to get as much time in as possible, and if the AHSAA is going to allow it, you’re quite literally falling behind if you’re not taking advantage of this time.
The high school sports season may have officially ended, but it’s unofficially already back under way.
