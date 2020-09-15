Guntersville sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week in The Reporter’s coverage area for the high school football games of Sept. 11.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the Play of the Week, a new feature for the 2020 season.
McCarty guided the Class 5A, No. 6 Wildcats to a 49-7 whipping of Crossville. He started his big night with a 40-yard scoring pass to Jack Harris.
The 40-yard toss was the first of McCarty’s five TD passes on the night. He threw for 259 yards and also rushed 30 yards for a score.
Through four games, McCarty has passed for 776 yards and 12 touchdowns, propelling GHS to a 4-0 overall record and 2-0 region mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.