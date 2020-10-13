Regular-season winner and 10th-ranked Boaz will host the Class 5A, Area 13 volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pirate Gymnasium.
No. 1 seed Boaz, which finished 6-0 in the regular-season standings, faces No. 4 seed Douglas at 3 p.m. The other semifinal matches No. 2 Crossville and No. 3 Sardis at 4:30.
The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. All matches will feature a best-of-five format.
“We finished runner-up in the Marshall County Tournament, which is a huge accomplishment from the past several years,” Boaz head coach Lindsay Sullivan said.
“We are in a good spot. The girls have good chemistry and have set high goals for the postseason. I am excited to see what happens.”
Team leaders include senior Lydia Hitchcock, junior Emma Smith, freshman libero Jazira Roberts and senior Camille Ford.
Hitchcock won player of the week for week six of the season from AL.com. She’s averaging 18 assists and three aces per match.
