This is an opinion piece.
If you’ve enjoyed the walking trail at the new Sand Mountain Park or played on its outdoor basketball or sand volleyball courts, then you probably know my dogs. Their favorite thing has been to bark incessantly at any park goer who dares walk behind our house. Though at least one runner referred to them fondly in passing, I’m sure it’s been annoying to hear their howls echoing off the back of the rec center when you’re trying to enjoy a peaceful day at the park. That shouldn’t be a problem anymore now that we’ve moved.
Moving can be one of the most stressful events in a person’s life, so they say, and after a week of hauling more belongings than I knew I had back and forth to our new house, shoving oversized couches, mattresses, desks and laundry machines through too-small doorways, sweating profusely loading and unloading moving trucks multiple times, I see why.
Everytime I thought we about had it all out of the old house, I’d find one or two more things to carry away. At the moment, there’s still a desk in the back room we’re hoping to get rid of.
If I had to do it all over again, I don’t think I could. Especially not without the help of my parents and father-in-law. They drove nearly five hours, took off from work, sacrificed their time and backs to help us, and I cannot thank them enough.
Coming home from work each day I had a feeling similar to when you return from the bathroom at a restaurant to find your food has arrived. Rooms would be painted, carpets cleaned, furniture moved, boxes unloaded, new baby furniture pieced together. While I feel like I’ve done little else but work on moving, I know their labor has been at least double mine.
After this grueling week, we’re all in agreement that if we ever move again, we’ll need to seek professional help, in more ways than one.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
