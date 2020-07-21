An Albertville man wanted on several felony warrants from Marshall County Sheriff’s Office kept police at bay for hours Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Phil Sims said Chris Johnston was taken into custody around 1:10 p.m. Officers arrived on scene at a home just behind Verlon Painter Motors on Alabama 68 near Albertville at about 8:30 a.m. to serve the warrants.
SWAT officers from Albertville, Arab and Guntersville joined the sheriff’s office, FBI and U.S. Marshals to serve the warrants for burglary, escape and theft.
Johnston initiated the standoff and hid in an attic over a garage on the property. Officers were able to get him into custody after he sustained self-inflicted gunshot wounds, Sims said.
He was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where he was expected to be flown by chopper to trauma center.
Sims requested the State Bureau of Investigations to review the incident. They arrived on scene at about 1:30 p.m.
Sims said others were inside the home and were expected to face criminal charges.
