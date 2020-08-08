Marshall County native Daniel Smith has found his way back onto the playing field. Only this time his concern is each athlete’s health and well-being. A 2005 graduate of Guntersville, Smith was a standout in track and field, and would eventually go on to run track at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. While at UAH, he earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and went on to receive a medical degree from the University of South Alabama. He then earned a master’s degree in chronic disease and exercise science from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.
After his residency in family practice with the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Georgia, Smith went on to complete a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at Andrews Sports Medicine through the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI) from 2018-2019.
Effective Monday, Smith will join the Andrews practice full time. Smith will serve alongside Samuel R. Goldstein, MD as a team physician for the following high schools: Hewitt-Trussville High School, Locust Fork High School, Oneonta High School, Pinson Valley High School, Southeastern High School, Springville High School, St. Clair County High School and Susan Moore High School.
“A lot of doctors have to take calls while they’re at the hospital, or on home visits,” Smith said. “But my call is getting to go and watch sports. I couldn’t be more excited about being able to join the team at Andrews, and work with student-athletes.”
Smith said he’s been around sports most of his life. However, sports medicine wasn’t the first field he was looking to go in to.
“I had vision trouble growing up so, I was always interested in optometry,” he said. “When I got into medical school, I shadowed some optometrist and decided it just wasn’t for me. That’s when I remembered how much I love sports and decided then and there to do sports medicine.”
Smith said he’s looking forward to the unique relationships on field doctors
have with young athletes.
“Young athletes put such an emphasis on sports,” he said. “And in a lot of ways it’s what they base their identity on. The ability to help athletes reclaim their identity after an injury is what I’m really looking forward to.”
Smith will treat patients of all ages and activity levels with a wide variety of injuries and conditions ranging from sprains, strains, fractures and osteoarthritis. The Andrews Sports Medicine team is excited to have the former Wildcat on board.
“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Dr. Smith to our Andrews Sports Medicine team of physicians,” said Goldstein. “Dr. Smith will be a valuable member of our practice as we continue to provide quality healthcare and service to our patients and student-athletes in Birmingham, Trussville and surrounding communities.”
Dr. Smith is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 205-939-3699 or visit AndrewsSportsMedicine.com.
