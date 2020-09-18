The Town of Geraldine will not be holding its annual trunk-or-treat event this Halloween due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.
The town council voted to cancel the event during its meeting Monday night, Sept. 14, since the Alabama Department of Public Health’s social distancing guidelines could not be adequately enforced.
“We really enjoy being able to sponsor this event each year and look forward to being able to have it in 2021,” Mayor Chuck Ables said.
In other business, the council:
•Approved minutes from the August meetings.
•Accepted a recommendation from the Planning Commission to update the town’s zoning ordinance, which was passed in 1979.
•Discussed purchasing land for a Tee ball field.
•Discussed paving projects and decided to wait until 2021 to bid the projects.
•Amended two items on the 2019-2020 budget.
•Voted to pay off a note early at Liberty Bank. The money was borrowed to fund paving projects.
•Voted to repair a bridge on Daniel Street.
•Voted to repair the driveway entrances to the Senior Center.
•Voted to accept the 2020-2021 budget.
•Set a tentative date of Oct. 17 for a Town Clean-up day. Residents will be able to drop-off unwanted items at a to-be-determined location to be disposed of by the city.
•Discussed a closing date for the town’s splash pad and decided to keep it open until the weather gets significantly cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.