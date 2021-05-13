The prosecution rested its case against 37-year-old Daniel Herring Thursday. Herring is accused of sexually abusing a then-6-year-old female relative in 2017.
In opening statements Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray said she would prove that Herring was older than 16 years old, the victim was less than 12 years old and the defendant subjected the alleged victim to sexual abuse.
The six-woman, seven-man jury has heard from DHR investigators, the alleged victim’s school counselor, a sexual assault nurse examiner and others Wednesday and Thursday.
Defense Attorney Enza Giles also filed a motion for acquittal Thursday morning, arguing the prosecution had not proven their case, as much of the testimony thus far was based on “speculative hearsay,” inconclusive medical evidence and “he-said, she-said.”
Judge Chris Abel took the motion under advisement.
Among those who testified Thursday morning was Doris Giles, a school counselor who worked at the alleged victim’s school. She is of no relation to defense attorney Enza Giles.
She testified a woman called the school to report suspected child abuse against the child.
“I talked to the child privately, asked her if there was something bad happening and did she want to talk about it,” Doris Giles said.
“She climbed up onto my lap and said she was not supposed to talk about it. She later said (a relative) was raping her. She told me she knew what rape meant.”
Doris Giles cried and was visibly upset during her testimony.
Doris Giles said based on what the child told her, she called DHR to make a report, thereby opening an investigation into the alleged abuse.
Erin Davis, a woman who had dated and lived with the defendant’s brother, Joey, testified she received a phone call from the child’s former stepmother telling her about the abuse allegations.
Based on that phone call, Davis said she talked to the child in private in a bedroom.
“I asked her how her day was, and she just shrugged,” Davis said. “I asked her again, told her she wasn’t in any trouble or anything and she broke down in tears saying (the relative) touched her girl parts.”
Davis said she told the child’s grandparents what the child said and was assured the child would be taken to a doctor.
Under cross examination by Giles, she testified she did not call DHR or the police to file a report.
“I’m sorry. I didn’t take her,” Davis said. “I didn’t have a car or a valid driver’s license. I asked others in the house to drive us, but they refused.”
Testimony is expected to resume Thursday at 2 p.m. Defense attorney Enza Giles said he expected to call his witnesses and rest his case by the end of the day.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday, followed by jury deliberations.
If convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 – a Class B felony - Herring could face between 10 and 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.