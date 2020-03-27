There’s been a lot of bad news circulating recently, headlined by the coronavirus pandemic.
While its unfortunate impact has been largely felt around the world, it has also been felt close to home. Several businesses have been forced to cut back hours and lay off employees. Many have asked, “What is there to do?”
The Reporter was delighted to hear Gov. Kay Ivey announce Saturday that the state’s small businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus could be eligible for assistance under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. This program could offer up to $2 million in aid for each qualifying small business.
Aside from this, there hasn’t been much done to help businesses.
County and municipal leaders have encouraged us. They let us know that there are discussions being had to figure out what can be done on a financial level. And while those plans are sorted, leaders have encouraged residents to keep supporting local businesses.
To be clear, no one has encouraged people to start gathering irresponsibly. There are guidelines in place, including rules against even small crowds. But many businesses are adapting. Whether it’s utilizing the curbside pickup service or purchasing gift cards and certificates to be used later, our small businesses need us to help in whatever way possible while respecting those guidelines.
This is a difficult time for many, but remember: we’re all in this together. Let’s lift each other up, and be supportive of the businesses that help drive our economy.
If we wait to act too long, the cost will be immeasurable for our community.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.