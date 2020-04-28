I may just have a new favorite dessert. Oatmeal cookie dough streusel crust with a thick creamy and a luscious lemon filling, sprinkled with more oatmeal cookie dough streusel on top … so dang good! Typically, I find that crumb bar recipes have an unbalanced ratio of filling to dough. There always seems to be way too much of the doughy stuff and not enough of the filling. With these bars? Not so much. There is plenty of creamy lemon filling in each bite. And what is even better about these bars is that they are easy.
Lemon Cream Bars
Ingredients:
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a square 8x8 baking pan and set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer over medium speed until crumbly.
3. Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder. Add oats to the dry ingredients and stir to combine. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix well.
4. Press ¾ of the oat mixture into the prepared pan.
5. In a small bowl mix together the sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract.
6. Spread evenly on top of the oat mixture in the pan.
7. Top with the remaining oat mixture.
8. Bake for 25 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Let cool, then refrigerate for 30 minutes or until set.
9. Cut into bars and store in the refrigerator.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.