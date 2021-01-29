A homeowner held a suspected burglar at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived earlier this month.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Copeland Drive in Boaz to a report of a man holding a suspect at gunpoint.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the homeowner reported finding a man inside a building located on his property. The offender, later identified as Kenny Junior Sparks, of Boaz, is alleged to have stolen a 4-wheeler and used it to get access to the Copeland Drive property and then broke into an outbuilding.
Deputies arrived and took Sparks into custody. He was charged with receiving stolen property and third-degree criminal trespass. Bond was set at $10,500, Guthrie said.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail and released a week later after posting bond.
