The 2020-2021 school year is just about to begin and with it comes a new sports season. I think it’s safe to say that with all the uncertainty over the last few months, some sports in our lives is going to be much needed relief.
It’s safe to say that a very large population of people in Marshall County and the Sand Mountain area love their sports. Why is it that we love sports? I’d say watching a team come together as one to achieve a common goal, all of the unseen work that goes into winning and of course the enjoyment we all get coming together as a community. What is the worst thing about sports? In my opinion, it’s not bad officials or rowdy fans. The worst thing about sports are the parents who don’t allow their kids to be coachable.
Being coachable is something that has to be learned. No one is born willing to be critiqued and even yelled at for not performing well enough. It’s human nature to be complacent and feel like you’ve either done enough, or someone else is preventing you from being successful. So, if you’re a parent that spends time bashing your kid’s coach, you’re reinforcing the natural instinct inside all of us to find the easy way out.
“Dad hates the coach and thinks he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. I guess I’ll think the same thing tomorrow at practice when he critiques my blocking technique.”
Are all coaches salt of the earth, great people? Absolutely not. I’ve had a few in my limited playing career that I wouldn’t care to see again. However, the overwhelming majority of coaches care about their players, and more importantly, care about your kids.
As a parent I understand where the frustration would come from if one of my sons continually sat on the bench night in night out. We all want to see our kids play if they’re a part of a team, but maybe there’s something going on that you as a parent have no control over. Maybe instead of immediately deciding the coach is an idiot, you should instead set up a time with your kid’s coach to talk like adults.
Your son or daughter might not be doing what it takes in practice to see more playing time. They might not have the skill set of the players in front of them, or have the ability to see much playing time at all. I promise you this, if your child makes the team they have a role one way or another. The coaches are paid to figure out what players fit in which roles for the good of the team.
Just remember, it’s better to have healthy conversation between the coach, player and parent instead of the parent deciding they’ve got all the answers from the bleachers. All of us involved in sports love competition and watching our athletes succeed. So parents, don’t make it about you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.