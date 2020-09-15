Saturday, September 19
• Boaz is holding a mural dedication ceremony at the corner of Alabama Highway 168 and Main Street. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Bring a lawn chair if you wish to sit. Social distancing will be encouraged.
Monday, September 21
• Marshall Baptist Association is having an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church.
Tuesday-Wednesday, September 22-23
• The annual Albertville vs. Boaz Blood Drive will be held at the Boaz Rec Center.
Friday-Saturday, October 2-3
• The 2020 Boaz Harvest festival will be held downtown from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
