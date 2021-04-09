From the day Albertville’s Avery Dickerson started taking softball more seriously, the goal was always to reach the next level and get the chance to play college softball.
Dickerson, one of the top pitchers in the Sand Mountain area, achieved her dream in front of friends, family, and coaches on Thursday afternoon, putting pen to paper at Albertville High School and officially signing her letter of intent to join the softball program at Auburn University-Montgomery next season, one of the top college softball programs in the state at the NCAA Division 2 level, where she is expected to continue her pitching career.
“It’s been a goal my entire life,” Dickerson said. “I’ve been playing competitive softball and travel softball for my entire life, so that’s always been the goal.”
While Thursday’s signing made it official, according to head coach Andrew Kinney and others, Dickerson has had the ability to be a college softball player from a young age.
Dickerson was talked about as a top pitcher dating back to her middle school days, and joined the varsity team in seventh grade. And when Coach Kinney took over prior to her freshman year, it was evident she had the ability to take her game to the next level, thanks in part to her fastball.
“When I first got here, I’ve been here since her freshman year, and she was throwing hard then, and she’s gotten harder each year. This year we’ve had her at 65 miles per hour, and 65 for a high school pitcher is pretty good,” Kinney said of his ace pitcher. “When I got here she was really quiet and didn’t really talk much, she’s become more outgoing, and learned new pitches. She relied a lot on her fastball, and now she’s more of a complete pitcher and can throw other pitches, and that’s allowed her to go to a higher level.”
With the Aggies jumping to 7A this season, Dickerson hasn’t missed a beat, throwing nearly every inning of every game for the Aggies, helping them to a 14-10 record, including a three-hit, 10-strikeout performance on Wednesday against Huntsville High School.
“She’s pitched since she was in seventh grade,” Kinney added. “It’s a little different than baseball where you can have one dominant pitcher and they can pitch every day. We always felt comfortable no matter who we were playing, we could put her in the circle and have a chance to win.”
Despite having an injury year and having last season get cut short due to the pandemic, Dickerson has been one of the top strikeout artists in the history of Albertville softball, and will conclude her career in the coming weeks up near the top of the school’s all-time strikeout list.
For Dickerson, Thursday’s commitment was as much relief as it was joy, saying she had gone through the rigors of college recruitment, and had to weigh multiple offers before deciding that AUM was the place for her to continue her athletic and academic careers.
“I’m very satisfied with my decision, and a lot of stress has been relieved, that’s for sure,” Dickerson added. “I had two really good offers, and having to pick between the two was just really difficult. It was a really good environment, I like the coaches and the campus itself.”
Dickerson will be joining an AUM team that currently sits at 23-5 on the season, and is a member of the Gulf South Conference. The program captured the 2014 and 2015 NAIA national championships, before making the jump to the NCAA Division 2 level back in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.