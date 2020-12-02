Protecting the county’s residents is top priority for Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, and he believes in doing whatever is needed to keep the peace.
In the first two months of the fiscal year, Sims’ overtime budget has taken a substantial blow, partly due to COVID-19 and partly due to regular protests at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville.
The most recent protest on Nov. 25 saw Sims on scene with 18 hourly-paid deputies and three salaried members of his command staff. Total cost? Just a few dollars over $2,200, Sims said.
“That was just for the one event on one night,” Sims said. “I didn’t include any money in that figure for the salaried staff. Those men and women were out there doing mandatory overtime.”
The regular protests have been going on for months, organized and led by Unique Dunston and the Reclaiming Our Time group. She is seeking to have a Confederate monument and flag removed from the courthouse grounds.
Counter protesters have swelled in numbers over the 16 weeks of protests, seeking to keep the monument and flag where is, as is.
Sims said every time the protesters gather, he makes sure to have deputies patrolling the courthouse and, if possible, standing on courthouse grounds.
Thus far, only one arrest has been made for harassment on the part of a counter protester. Jessica Lynn Fry was arrested Nov. 15 during a protest by Albertville Police and charged with harassment after she got into a verbal argument with another person and Fry threatened the other person with bodily harm. She was processed through the Albertville City Jail and released on a $500 bond.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said he and Sims have worked closely during the protests in an attempt to keep tempers from flaring.
“We usually have the on-duty patrol shift available during protests,” Smith said. “We also have a small contingent on hand on overtime, plus a few others that are salaried.
“We have tried to work as closely with the Sheriff’s Office as we can and help in any way possible. We have had officers present at the protests up to this point.”
Sims said his annual overtime budget is $120,000. So far in the 2020-21 fiscal year, he has used $29,000.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, he racked up nearly $4,000 in overtime costs relating to the protests.
Each protest costs him $500 to $550 on average to have deputies on patrol at the courthouse, he said.
Additional overtime has been needed to cover employees and deputies out of the office due to COVID-19. Some have been sick, others have been in quarantine due to exposure, Sims said.
“We’ve had to call some in on overtime to cover shifts where we needed them,” he said.
During the most recent protest, Sims said both sides remained fairly calm, with deputies intervening a few times, and escorting one person from the scene on the protest side.
A protester suffered a seizure at the end of the protest, and one of Sims’ deputies who happens to be a certified paramedic rendered aid to her until Albertville Fire Department medics arrived on the scene.
Sims said claims made on social media of counter protesters using strobe lights or flashlights to induce the seizure were remain unsubstantiated.
“I’m just glad we were there and in a position to help,” Sims said.
When asked if he planned to seek reimbursement from protesters for the ongoing costs of security, Sims said that would be an issue for the Marshall County Commission to undertake.
“I have not advocated for that,” Sims said. “But if it came right down to it, the commission and the county attorney would have to take the issue up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.