Jeanenne Gillilan
Boaz
Jeanenne Gillilan, age 60 of Boaz, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Her service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Chamblee officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jeffrey Snead, Austin Bickerstaff, Javen Smith, Logan Gaskin, Jacob Hopper and Joshua Hopper. Honorary pallbearer was Hayden Smith. Visitation was from noon until 2 before the service.
Jeanenne was a devoted mother and nana. She was a true angel while on Earth. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help anyone. Jeannene was a member of Cox Chapel Church.
Jeanenne is survived by her daughters, Christy (Bryan) Snead, Holly (David) Smith and Tabatha (Jody) Hopper; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Keri) Snead, Grace (Austin) Bickerstaff, Javen Smith, Logan Gaskin, Jacob Hopper, Joshua Hopper and Hayden Smith; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Nila (Johnny) Absher, Brenda (Sammy) Gilbert, and Auga (Robert) Mizell; brothers, James Williams, Timmy (Joyce) Williams and Richard Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Mary Williams and her sister, MaryLou Clough.
In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Psalm 62:7
Nathalene Graham Guest
Montgomery
Mrs. Nathalene Graham Guest, 99, of Montgomery, passed away Sunday March 28, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral service will be Saturday, April 3 at noon in Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Wesley Sanders, her great-grandson-in-law officiating. Burial will follow in Whiton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Nene was born in Hokes Bluff and spent her childhood years on her family’s farm in Grove Oak. She graduated from Geraldine High School, attended Jacksonville State College and graduated from Athens State College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She taught at John S. Jones Elementary School in Gadsden as a reading and math specialist for the Title I program until her retirement. She lived in Montgomery with her daughter and son-in-law since 2002.
Nene is preceded in death by her husband, James L. Guest; her parents, Hoyt and Vindia Richey Graham; brothers, Charles Graham, Briggs Graham, and John Dock Graham, and her sisters, Capitola Keller, Mary Leak and Della Culpepper Stevens.
Nene leaves behind to celebrate her life, her son, James Larry Guest (Gloria Scott), of Hokes Bluff; her daughter, Jimmie Ann Campbell (Larry), of Montgomery; grandchildren, Heather Campbell Thornton (Steve) and Troy Campbell (Kelly Siniard), both of Wetumpka, Ryan Shea Guest, of Hokes Bluff, and Jamie Guest (Renee Trimm), of Glencoe; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Guest Sanders (Wesley), of Highland Home, Logan Guest, of Rainbow City, Stephen Thornton, Campbell Thornton, Cole Campbell and Cameron Campbell, all of Wetumpka; great-great-grandchildren, Wilson Sanders and Kate Sanders, of Highland Home; sister-in-law, Bobbie Graham, of Birmingham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Our family has a special place in our hearts for her caregivers Laura Thomas, Quivis Bowens, Emily Stinson and Modeko Laprade, all of Montgomery.
If a donation is chosen rather than flowers, please make the donation to Whiton Cemetery Perpetual Fund, Liberty Bank, P. O. Box 219 Crossville, Al 35962 Attention: Morgan Kellett.
Audrey Reddin
Boaz
Audrey Redden, 83, of Boaz, died Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home.
Services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Gary Williams and Rev. David Lackey officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Vaughn (Coy); son, Greg Redden; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Moore; and sisters-in-law, Zella Kilpatrick and Rosella Nabors.
Amy Leigh Blanton
Albertville
Amy Leigh Blanton, 41, of Albertville, died March 29, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was at Albertville Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 2, 2021.
She is survived by her spouse, Jill Fulmer Head; sons, Ian Harrell, Izac Harrell and Isaac Head, all of Albertville; mother, Lisa B. Burns, of Albertville; two fathers, Clyde Swinford, of Albertville and Scott Blanton, of Heflin; brother, Michael (Holly) Swinford; one niece and one nephew; grandmother, Moline Blanton; and many special family members and friends.
The family has requested no flowers, donations can be made through PayPal to: E46swinford@gmail.com.
Ken Cooley, Jr
Albertville
Ken Cooley, Jr., of Albertville, died recently.
Survivors include his mother, Clara (Mike) Blaylock; his father, Kenneth Sr. (Rhonda) Cooley; aunts and uncles; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins.
Services were at Albertville Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 1, 2021, with Bros. Lamar Tidmore and Tim Smith officiating. Interment was at Victory Baptist Church in Lathamville.
Martha Ann Long
Grant
Martha Ann Long, 75, of Grant, died on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Private services will be he held at a later date with Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors include a brother, Joseph Rice; and a niece.
Ronald L. Spear
Albertville
Ronald L. Spear, 71, of Albertville, died March 30, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Rhea Spear; daughter, Kristen Campbell (Josh); son, Jonathan Spear (Stephanie; and three grandchildren.
Sharlene Nail
Crossville
Sharlene Nail, 67, of Crossville, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, April 2, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Flat Cemetery. Bro. Joe Davis officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Nail; children, Amy Nail Sauls (Jason) and Joshua Nail (Kim); four grandchildren; and her brother, Ronnie Drain (Sandy).
Faye Nell Davis
Crossville
Mrs. Faye Nell Davis, 78, of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. Wes Lowrey will officiate. Family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until 1:45 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Vanessa Davis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Van Davis; parents, Charlie and Jessie Word; and brother and sister-in-law, Rhonell and Shelby Word.
Thomas Howard “H.T.” Williams
Boaz
Thomas Howard “H. T.” Williams, 83, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Pleasant Hill No. 1 Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Bruce Campbell, Bro. Joey Bowman, Bro. Kevin Brooks and Bro. Justin Joiner will officiate. Music will be provided by Jerry Holland, Matt Holland and Steve Scott.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Williams, Garrett Gray, Jimmy Williams, Roger Lightsey, Eddie Holland and Terry Duvall. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Young, Jimmy Kinney, Larry Hill, Ronnie Bone, Danny Guyce and Chris Kowalski.
Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 6 until 8 at the funeral home and he will lie in state from 2 until 3 on Saturday, at the church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Williams; sons, Jeff Williams and Steve Williams (Lisa); grandchildren, Aimee Kowalski (Chris), Tyler Williams (Courtney) and Macey Gray (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Julian Teal, Bonnie Kowalski, Bryce, Reece and Calla Williams, Briggs and Brantley Gray; brother, Austin Williams; and sisters, Alice Raughton, Denola Williams and Avie Lightsey.
He is preceded in death by parents, Sanford and Darthula Williams, granddaughter, Natalie Williams, daughter-in-law, Janice Williams, brothers and sisters, Horace Williams, Inez Balton, Anner Lee Lumpkin, Obe Allen Williams and Naomi Roughton.
Mr. Williams was the music director at Pleasant Hill No. 1 Baptist Church for 45 years and a deacon for 50 years. He retired from H. D. Lee after 33 years.
The family has requested flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove of Marshall County.
Winford “Wemp”
Edmondson
Boaz
Winford “Wemp” Edmondson, 84, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Visitation with family and friends will be from 4 until 5 p.m. Bro. Chris “Wormy” Wiseman and Bro. Bill Lackey will officiate. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Edmondson; daughters, Verna Dabbs (Eric) and Lois Hearn (Wade); grandchildren, Amber Edmondson, Verenise Hernandez, (Hector), Raquel Edmondson and Gabriel Perez (Ashlynn); great-grandchild, Bryce Perez; brother, Ronald Edmondson (Sue); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Edmondson, son, Winford Guy Edmondson, parents, Dalton and Verna Edmondson, brothers and sisters, Betty Young, Jo Marie Alexander, Plez Edmondson, Guy Edmondson and Lois Quarles.
