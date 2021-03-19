Have you ever known someone who was the spitting image of his father? Maybe it was in the appearance that closely resembled the dad. Even though my son is a good five inches taller than me, I have been told that he bears a striking resemblance to me. Or it could have been the voice. I remember after my voice had changed, our pastor called our house, and I answered. He told me I sounded just like my dad.
I never knew my paternal grandfather because he passed away when Dad was only three. Even though I have seen some of his pictures over the years and heard stories about him from family members, I have often wondered what he was really like. From the pictures, I would not say that Dad was the spitting image of E. Paul Warren in appearance. Perhaps some of Dad’s and even my uncles’ personality and mannerisms were reflective of grandfather.
None of us have met our heavenly father. In fact, we have never even seen him because he is invisible. So how can we know what he is like?
In the previous installments in this series, we have looked at a few ways that God had revealed himself to man, especially his glory. We have seen how God has revealed his glory through creation and in various portions and ways through the prophets.
The final and ultimate revelation of God and his glory was through his son Jesus, who left heaven’s glory and took on the form on a human. Jesus said to his disciples that “if you have seen me, you have seen the Father.” (John 14:9)
Let’s begin by examining Hebrews 1:3a.
“And he is the radiance of His glory and the exact representation of His nature.”
What does it mean that Jesus is the radiance of the Father’s glory? The word translated “radiance” is used only here in the New Testament. (Seems like we have had quite a few of those in this series.) The root of this compound word means that which has splendor in itself. When the prefix is added to it, it means the splendor emitted from. The Father has inherent glory, and the Son is the one through whom that glory is emitted. They are essentially one and the same.
A good illustration is that of the sun. We cannot actually see the sun, but we do see the sun beams that radiate from it. But it is by those rays that the sun is known. We cannot see the Father, but he revealed himself through the Son. He is the radiance of God’s glory.
The second term used here is translated “exact representation.” The root of the original word meant a “tool for engraving.” It came to mean something engraved or stamped, such as coins, seals, or wax, which used in those days for sealing documents. The resemblance between the tool that was used to do the stamping and the material upon which it was stamped was exact. So for this reason, Jesus is the exact representation of the Father.
It will be helpful to look at one other verse that uses another word for image.
“He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation.” Colossians 1:15 (NASB)
The word translated “image” in the original is “eikon.” It comes from the root word that means to be like, a mirror like representation. “Eikon” means exactly reflecting its source. It is not a mere shadow, but a replication. Perhaps the company Nikon that makes cameras and other imaging products took its name from the word “eikon.” Whether that is the case or not I cannot verify, but there is certainly a resemblance.
In fact, a camera is a good illustration for the word “image.” Some of us can remember the day when cameras used film. When the lens of the camera opened, whatever image the camera was focused on was captured on the film. What was captured on film was an exact representation of the image. Digital cameras do the same thing without film.
Have you ever known anyone who was camera shy? I have tried to photograph certain people over the years, and they would literally run away from the camera. It is actually quite amusing. The reasons for this phenomenon are surely numerous. One may be that those who do not like the way they look don’t want to see a picture or don’t want others to see it either. As the saying goes, the camera doesn’t lie. I will admit some people are more photogenic than others, and the camera image isn’t as good as the person in real life.
Please note that Colossians 1:15 also says that Jesus is the image of the “invisible” God. Let that sink in for a minute. The word “invisible” needs no explanation.
Both of our verses are basically saying that if you want to see God and know what God is like, look at Jesus. In fact, Jesus is God because he has the same divine nature. Jesus was the visible and tangible person of the Godhead. As we have seen, God revealed himself and his glory through creation and at various times and ways through the prophets, but his Son was the ultimate revelation of his character and glory.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
