Kenneth Haden Hill
Guntersville
Kenneth Haden Hill, 79, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020.
Graveside services were Thursday, July 2, at 12:00 pm at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Preacher Brad Howard officiating. Burial followed afterwards in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Gail Joiner Hill; his 3 sons, Keith and Shena Hill of Boaz; Steve and Kim Hill of Albertville and Phillip Hill of Albertville; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Lula Mae Wood of Selma and Lorie Helms of Albertville.
Betty Irene Wrye
Boaz
Betty Irene Wrye, 84, of Boaz, passed away of natural causes on June 28, 2020, in Huntsville.
She was born in Jacksonville, AL, on November 13, 1935, daughter of the late Archie and Evelyn R. Mangum. She met and married her husband Calvin in Rome, GA in 1952. Her and Calvin migrated to Chicago, IL where they raised their family. She worked as a quality control inspector for Borg-Warner Corporation, for 27 years before retiring and returning to Alabama settling in Marshall County. She lived in Sardis City and Boaz for over 30 years and was a longtime member of the congregation at Beulah Baptist Church in Boaz.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Calvin; son, Curtis; brother, Archie M. Mangum; grandson, Joshua. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Paula) of Huntsville, AL, Kevin (Myong) of Colorado Springs, CO; her sister, Lonette Cross of Paragould, AR; sister-in-law, Nancy Mangum of Ringgold, GA.
She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer, Christopher, Kyle, and Benjamin; three great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of long-time friends.
In consideration of the ongoing public health concerns no services will be held at this time. Celebrate Betty’s life by donating to the Lustgarten Foundation at lustgarten.org in her name.
Debrah Kay Duke
Boaz
Debrah Kay Duke, 69, of Boaz, passed away at Monday, June 29, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Thursday, July 2, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Duke; sister, Joann Steele (Louie); brother, James Dale Hill (Marilyn).
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries printed for a charge.
