This is an opinion column.
It surprised me to see Fyffe fall behind 16-0 to Montgomery Catholic in the first quarter of the Class 3A state championship game Dec. 3, but I didn’t worry. There were three quarters of football left, and I expected the Red Devils to rally, because head coach Paul Benefield, his players and his staff are warriors and possess hearts of champions.
The Red Devils’ defense stiffened and kept Montgomery Catholic out of the end zone for the remainder of the day, while senior quarterback Ike Rowell led the offense to three touchdowns.
Fyffe’s special teams added a safety during a 15-point fourth quarter that capped the team’s comeback and 21-16 victory at the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant stressed the importance of winning the fourth quarter in order to win games, and Coach Benefield’s team followed that philosophy.
Ricky Smith, my friend and veteran Reporter correspondent, made the trip to Tuscaloosa with me. When Fyffe fell behind, I told Ricky that Coach Benefield wasn’t going to panic, and he and his team would continue executing the plan that helped them win 44 games in a row, and now 45.
Harold Bouldin has served as Fyffe’s football statistician for almost 40 years. This week, he posted on Facebook a must-read account of the game for the Red Devil nation.
“Coach walked into the locker room and he told the team that he had known most of them since they were kids and that he had never known them to quit or give in,” Harold wrote of Coach Benefield’s halftime speech.
“He said we are not going to start that today. Play like champions and show your class, and we will be OK. It was amazing to me to witness this locker room. The focus was on winning and not on things we could not control. I think this is one of the best halftimes that I have ever witnessed.”
In 2007, Coach Benefield guided the Red Devils to their first state championship game appearance, a loss at Legion Field. Under his leadership, Fyffe won state crowns at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. They’re now 1-1 in state title games at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The significance of the victory in Bryant-Denny wasn’t lost on Harold, who graduated from the Capstone.
“I can’t express what it meant to me to stand in that stadium and see the men of Fyffe crowned as 3A State Champions,” Harold posted on Facebook. “On the sideline where Wallace Wade, Frank Thomas, Gene Stallings and the legendary Coach Bryant coached. In the stadium where Dixie Howell, Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan, Joe Namath, Snake Stabler, Johnny Musso and John Hannah played. Where so many legends have been made on this field that I think it was only fitting that Fyffe’s greatest victory should occur here.
“The nature of this game was fitting as well, because it revealed for the whole state just how much character this team has. I would not want to sit through it again for it was like going to the dentist with no painkiller, but I know now it had to happen. The final part of the test was a gut check and the boys passed in flying colors.”
Fyffe’s senior class of Hunter Gillilan, Ike Rowell, Blayden Woodall, Justin Stiefel, Eli Benefield, Ty Bell, Malichi Mize, Brody Dalton, Chase Wooten, Jacob Mitchell, Levi Carroll and Caleb Lyles led the program to three consecutive state championships. Only 10 programs in AHSAA history have won three or more state crowns.
Maybe the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame should consider enshrining the entire class someday, because 45 consecutive wins and three state titles in a row might never be accomplished again in DeKalb County.
The Red Devils are 100-3 since 2014 and 143-9 since 2010. Amazing, incredible and unbelievable are my words to describe those records.
Perhaps another of Coach Bryant’s famous quotes best describes Coach Benefield, his players and his staff: “I’d like for the people to remember me as being a winner, because I ain’t never been nothin’ but a winner.”
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. Email: shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
