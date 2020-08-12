Confederate monuments and symbols all over the country have been taken down or relocated due to social unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In Marshall County, however, a few confederate monuments still stand; specifically, at the Albertville Courthouse and another in front of the Marshall County Courthouse.
A group lobbying for the monuments’ removal, known as “Say Their Names Alabama,” organized a protest in front of the Albertville Courthouse earlier today at noon. Spokesperson for the group, Unique Dunston, addressed the Marshall County Commission before the protest urging its members to have the memorials relocated.
“Around 700,000 people died from the Civil War, which was deadlier for Americans than the American Revolution, World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined,” she said. “A horrible reality to what happens when we fight each other.
"While I cannot argue that every individual who fought for the Confederacy was fighting to preserve the right to own human beings as their property, I do know what the Confederate leaders believed,” she added.
She went on to present quotes from confederate leaders during the civil war in regard to slavery.
“‘If we ain’t fightin’ to keep slavery, then what the hell are fightin’ for?’ said Nathan Bedford Forest, a Confederate General and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK,” Dunston said. “Let’s see what the creator of the Confederate Battle Flag said, ‘As a people we are fighting to maintain the heaven ordained supremacy of the white man over the inferior or colored race.’ Nobody in this room is responsible for slavery but we are responsible for dismantling the white supremacy that stemmed from it. The men who fought for the Confederacy may have been strong, courageous, family oriented and hardworking, but they also fought for the right for people to own other people as property. Removing hate and white supremacy from our courthouses should not be a battle in 2020.”
Albertville resident Ben Alford followed Dunston with a few remarks, which also encouraged the Commission to remove the monuments from public grounds.
“My great-great grandfather was a member of the 63rd Georgia Militia during the Civil War,” he said. “My family eventually moved to Alabama in the late 1800’s. I firmly believe that my great-great grandfather would feel that the confederate flag should be removed and replaced with the Alabama flag. I think he would also like to see the monument in front of the Albertville Courthouse moved to a place where history can be observed.”
Following Duston and Alford was Reggie Hughes. He spoke in favor of keeping the monuments and the flag in place.
“These monuments are up to remember those men who fought and died during the Civil War, but weren’t properly memorialized,” he said. “A lot of confederate soldiers were killed and never returned home. Their families never got to see them laid to rest.”
He added, “The Union actually exonerated Nathan Bedford Forrest after the Civil War. There’s actually no evidence of Forest being a Grand Wizard in the KKK.”
Hughes also spoke about his concern that students are not getting enough information about the Civil War.
“Our school systems in this country do not allow the southern version of the Civil War to be taught,” he said. “If we would teach both sides and let students decide for themselves instead of being indoctrinated I don’t think we’d have as much division in this country.”
After Dunston, Alford and Hughes spoke, the County Commission carried on with its scheduled meeting. People with the “Say Their Names Alabama” group went to the Albertville Courthouse to protest the monument. No permit was required to hold the demonstration because it did not interfere with traffic downtown.
They were joined by another group that gathered in support of the Confederate flag and monument remaining where they were. One such supporter was an Asbury Volunteer Firefighter, Daniel Sims.
“Instead of jumping the gun and talking about something that you really don’t know anything about, ask some questions before you bash us,” he said when talking about those protesting the confederate monuments. “The truth is out here. It’s just up to you to take heed to it.”
Sims went on to talk about the removal of monuments.
“Why do people have a problem with it now?” he asked. “People want monuments moved now when they didn’t care just 15 or 20 years ago. I just hope things get back to normal soon.”
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims was present for the demonstration along with a group of deputies.
“I was pleased with what we saw during the protest,” he said. “It was very peaceful. I think we had just one confrontation, but nothing major. I was also very glad that we didn’t have any outside groups come in. That was a big concern for me.”
No decision on whether or not to remove the monuments was made during the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday morning.
