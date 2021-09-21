At least one person was seriously injured in a wreck in Guntersville Tuesday.
Officers responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Red Barn Road between Cracker Barrel and Raceway gas station and convenience store just after 11 a.m.
Lt. Josh Case said one person was transported to an area hospital with “extremely critical” injuries.
Red Barn Road was closed to traffic for more than an hour while traffic homicide investigators worked the scene.
Case said more details about the accident could be released later Tuesday, but weren’t available at the time of The Reporter’s press deadline.
While the name may be misleading, traffic homicide investigators aren’t limited to responding to accidents where road rage or recklessness may have led to a fatality. Traffic homicide investigators respond any time there is a serious or large-scale accident, an accident involving pedestrians or commercial vehicles, or when someone is seriously injured or killed in an accident.
ALEA trooper and former Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said THI officers are trained to view every skid mark, divot in the grass, gouge in the roadway and other physical evidence as part of the accident’s story.
“One of the biggest differences is knowing what to look for in and around the vehicle,” Gaskin said.
“Also know what information is available to you from the vehicle. Most vehicles have so many electronics on them, the car itself will often times help tell part of the story. You can also learn a lot by the marks on the road and the damage sustained to the vehicle.”
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said once an officer is trained, specialized gear is maintained in the patrol vehicle. The department also has a trailer filled with additional gear for times when the scene is unusually complex or large.
“We do a lot with on-board diagnostics in vehicles now, scene drawings and aerial photos,” he said. “We are using drones more and more often now. They are quick and safe and not labor intensive.”
