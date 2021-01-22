This is an opinion piece.
Due to his often boorish nature, former-president Donald Trump made it hard to defend the many good things he did and conservative policies he pushed while in office. He was a master at getting attention, shaking things up, but that meant the focus was too often on him personally rather than the real work of preserving and bettering America.
Many of Trump’s supporters held out hope that somehow, he would remain in office come January, even until the moment Joe Biden was sworn into office. Now, like the Democrats before them, many have the “not my president” attitude toward Biden and continued staunch loyalty to his predecessor that if they aren’t careful, will distract and damage hopes of winning back Congress in 2022 and beyond.
You can still like Trump for the good things he did as president, you can believe the election was less than “free and fair,” but the reality is the Democrats now have control of Congress and the White House, and unlike Republicans, they’re going to use their power as quickly and broadly as possible.
The fight for conservatism and traditional American values is where its always been: in the home, in our schools, in the community and in the church. These battle ground arenas have been neglected as too small or slow to affect change, taken for granted while Democrats operate extensive grass-roots, door-to-door campaigns to register voters and influence local policies. Look no further than Georgia to see how local politics can have big impacts.
Though that’s something Republicans should have focused on more this past year and better work on in the future, it’s not the most important thing you could be doing right now. Even as control and influence of the government has flipped back and forth from D to R over the past decades, the predominate culture has been leaning ever more toward the left to the point now where what passes for entertainment is little more than propaganda.
Culture begets politics. When wokeness is pushed by popular TV, movies, music, books, sports and, increasingly, religion, it becomes like the air we all breathe and move about in. It just is what is. As long as conservatives neglect the culture and allow future generations to inhale the prevailing ideology, it won’t matter who the president is.
That doesn’t mean conservatives should produce propaganda of their own but rather not be afraid to create and support quality projects in areas currently owned by the left.
All most people want is a good story and a good time. It’s no coincidence that’s been hard to come by as the culture shifts more left.
It’s going to take a full-court press from conservatives and Republicans to obstruct the more radical Democrat policies over the next several years, but there is hope. Start by focusing on your family, going to church, supporting — not just in your thoughts — important causes, reaching out to local and state legislators, exercising your constitutional rights and respectfully engaging with those you disagree with.
Daniel Taylor is the news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
