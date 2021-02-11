The last two teams to play their first round games Wednesday night, and unfortunately, saw the end of their season as the boy's teams at Albertville and West End were both eliminated with semifinal losses.
Albertville dropped a narrow road decision to Sparkman High 61-60 in 7A Area 7 play, while West End fell to top-seeded Locust Fork by a 76-53 final in 2A Area 11 play.
The Aggies and Senators were locked in a tight game the whole way, with the hosts able to pull out the victory by the slimmest of margins. The win pushes Sparkman into Saturday's final against top-seed Huntsville High, who reached the final with a 48-47 nailbiter against No. 4 seed Grissom on Wednesday night.
The loss brings an end to Albertville's first season in 7A play, where they went 17-8 for the season.
At Locust Fork, the top-seed Hornets controlled play from start-to-finish in the 23-point win, setting up a final showdown with Cleveland, who won a shootout with Southeastern, 82-71.
The Patriots were paced by Isaiah Roberson's 16 points in defeat, while Thad Pearce added 13.
Championship Game Schedule
5A Area 14
Girls
Thursday, Feb. 11
Fairview at Guntersville, 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
Girls
Thursday Feb. 11
Sardis at Boaz High, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
Plainview at Fyffe, 6 p.m.
3A Area 12
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
Collinsville at Geraldine, 6 p.m.
5A Area 13
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
Douglas at Boaz High, 6 p.m.
5A Area 14
Boys
Friday, Feb. 12
Brewer at Guntersville, 7 p.m.
