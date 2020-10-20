33-year-old Camden Bounds, of Geraldine, has turned his passion for drag racing into an opportunity to spread awareness about Down Syndrome, an issue close to his heart.
After watching his dad and uncle race at the Sand Mountain Dragway in Section over the years, Bounds decided it was time he jumped into the driver’s seat to show that people with Down Syndrome like him are capable of doing anything.
“Cam … has the biggest heart in the world, he never meets a stranger and will always make you laugh,” said former DeKalb County Sheriff’s Investigator and friend Jimmy Jones.
“One night while sitting watching the races, Cam said, ‘Brother, I want to race. I want to race for people like me.’”
That’s when Bounds decided to form his own racing team, which he named Cam Dawg Racing, Racing for Downs.
“Our mission is to show people that people with Downs Syndrome may be different or look different but are capable of doing anything and that the love they have is unlike anything you will ever experience,” Jones said.
A graduate of Geraldine High School, Bounds met Jones in 2007, and the two quickly became “like brothers.” When Jones went to work with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in 2011, he brought Bounds along with him as junior deputy to help out with events like Red Ribbon Week and parades and with the K9 unit. Bounds earned the Junior Deputy of the Year award for eight consecutive years.
“Cam got the name ‘Cam Dawg’ from deputies at the sheriff’s office because he was always looking for something to help him get his Junior Deputy award,” Jones said.
When Jones retired from law enforcement this year, he and Bounds began working together on the fire and rescue team at the drag way three nights a week.
Bound’s family, which includes parents Todd and Tonya Bounds and his brother, Mike, have been supportive of his racing dreams as have the owners of Sand Mountain Dragway, Randy and Heather Harper, and the other drivers, friends and members of the community.
“A lot of the drivers business owners and friends have come together to make his dream come true, and his car is being built and will be ready for next season,” Jones said.
Cam Dawg Racing currently consists of 10 team members who will place the team’s logo -- a bulldog with a blue and yellow ribbon – on their cars when they race.
