A collision between a vehicle and a train occurred at 12:22 p.m. Monday at the Barnes Street crossing near the intersection of McDonald Avenue in Albertville, according to Police Chief Jamie Smith.
Smith said Edwin Eduardo Perez-Sicajan, of Albertville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro when he was struck by an oncoming train, which was pulling 13 train cars. No injuries were reported.
The driver was issued a citation for driving without a license and driving without car insurance, Smith said.
