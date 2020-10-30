Former United States National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn recently encouraged Americans to “leave it all on the field” during the next few days leading up to the Nov. 3 election and to do their part to preserve freedom.
“The enemy uses fear to decrease our hope and limit our victories,” he wrote on Twitter. “Patriots & Freedom will be victorious.”
While everyone should exercise their right to vote in every election, there’s more to fulfilling your civic duty than simply voting if — as Flynn said — you want to “leave it all on the field.”
If you grew up playing sports, then that phrase may already be familiar to you. Coaches have used it to inspire their teams to give their all, to hold nothing back during the game. That way, win or lose, you can walk off the field or court knowing you did your best. In victory, you can celebrate a hard fought win; in defeat you hold your head up, congratulate your opponent and regroup for the next game.
When it comes to elections — this year in particular — too often voters simply go through the motions for a team without doing their best to independently consider the candidates and issues.
Millions of Americans had already cast their vote before the second presidential debate and before potentially scandalous information concerning Joe Biden and his family were released. Since then, “Can I change my vote” trended on Google, ostensibly because so many people wanted to do just that now that more facts about each candidate had come to light.
Whether you’ve already voted or not, it’s highly doubtful any information would change a voter’s mind at this point, but there’s more at stake locally on the ballot than who the next president will be.
Take time to review your county’s sample ballot (which you can find on page A9) and do a little research. In addition to local and state officials, there are six ballot measures that could affect Alabama law to be considered.
So before you fill in the bubble next to the only name you can recognize, ask yourself if you’ve done the best you can to be an informed voter. That way, whatever the results of the election may be, you can say you left it all on the field.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
